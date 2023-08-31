FRANKLIN COUNTY — Are you a local fire and rescue worker looking to expand your skills?
Applications are open for the Franklin-Lamoille fire school’s annual regional fire program on Sept. 23 and 24.
With 7 two-day and 5 one-day class offerings, students can choose a mix of classes to attend. Offerings vary, from fire officer leadership, to helicopter landing training, to flammable gas control and more at the Green Mountain Technical Education Center in Hyde Park.
Each of the Saturday and Sunday courses is taught by professionals in the fire and rescue field, with representatives from the Vermont Fire Academy, the Burlington Fire Department and other fire and rescue organizations from across the state.
Franklin-Lamoille fire school vice chair and Fairfax Fire Department member Jonathan DeLaBruere said that while other, longer training programs exist, the school’s program, founded in 2007, provides a place for volunteer firefighters to fit training into their often already busy schedule.
“For a lot of folks who work full-time jobs and have families, that’s just not feasible,” he said. “These fire schools allow people to get that supplemental training outside of their department…they’re not committing 200 hours, they’re committing more like 16. That, to me, is huge.”
While the program offers classic fire and rescue training programs, like a basic pump operations course and a vehicle rescue course, they have new, unique offerings as well.
Sonny Provetto of the Vermont Center for Responder Wellness will host a one-day class delving into PTSD diagnoses and new approaches for treating trauma in first responders.
The school will also host a Saturday ground safety course on safely landing helicopters and assisting medical crews with patient care.
Along with a range of innovative topics, the program also offers classes for every skill level. For young firefighters just getting into the field, a rookie course featuring the history and organization of the fire service and proper care of personal protective equipment is available.
For those already seasoned in the fire and rescue field, DeLaBruere recommends signing up for the two-day safety and survival course he will lead.
The fire school doesn’t just take applications from fire and rescue personnel in Franklin and Lamoille counties. DeLaBruere said firefighters come from far and wide to take classes and to further build a network of professionals.
“We’re ensuring that firefighters are maintaining their training, that they’re staying active in their community, they’re meeting people, not just staying in their department,” DeLaBruere said. “They’re meeting people from other states, from other communities.”
The program costs for one and two-day programs are $70 and $140, respectively. Yet many fire and rescue departments are willing to waive program costs for their employees, DeLaBruere said. All applicants must be members of a recognized fire or rescue organization.
Registration for the Franklin-Lamoille fire school annual regional program can be found on their website here.
