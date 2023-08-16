FRANKLIN COUNTY — A paradigm of affordable housing in Franklin turns 30 this year.
The Franklin Homestead opened in 1993 as a nonprofit to address the concerns of local elderly residents. With 23 one and two-bedroom apartments, the homestead has functioned as a space for affordable senior housing ever since.
Now expanded to include the Franklin Carriage House, with supportive services, the two spaces combined offer 41 apartments.
The homestead will be hosting a 30th anniversary celebration this Sunday, Aug. 20. Open to the public, the event will feature music from local Uncle John’s Band, speeches from board members, a raffle and provided snacks and drinks.
Hugh Gates, who was on the original board of directors, conceptualized the idea for the homestead when an older Franklin man he’d known for his whole life was no longer able to take care of his home.
When Gates tried to find him accommodations in Franklin, there were none. That was when Gates decided he wanted affordable senior housing in the community.
“That was the seed that planted the dream,” he said.
Affordability
To found the homestead back in the 1990s, the board of directors was assembled with community members from local government, churches and other community groups in Franklin. Funding for the project included affordable housing funding from the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program and the HOME program, as well as local donations.
Homestead and carriage house manager Stacy Silloway said the project had its doubters at the beginning.
“To do this in a small town, basically everyone said, ‘No, this won’t work.’ This was the practically impossible feat of opening affordable housing in a very small town,” Silloway said.
In the local housing world, the project in its early days became known as “the little engine that could.”
Despite naysayers, the homestead found success in a community that did not yet have any affordable senior housing facilities.
Today, 16 of the 23 apartments at the homestead and 10 of the 18 apartments at the carriage house are put aside for households that are at or below 60% of the local median income, with restricted rents.
The carriage house also offers a subsidy to assist residents who are in need or cannot pay in full the fees for offered services, which include room cleaning, laundry and dining services.
“We’ve had people whose incomes were under $1,000 per month, and still could afford to live and receive those services,” Silloway said. “We’ve been pretty successful, I think, at serving seniors of all different income brackets.”
Though affordability is a key component of the homestead, it is an ongoing struggle.
“Affordable housing funds just aren’t there for existing housing…affordable housing funds right now are going toward new construction and not maintaining existing affordable housing, and I think towns are going to run into some issues here,” Silloway said.
The homestead has been working over the last few years on a five-year plan to keep the homestead and carriage house affordable. Fundraising for the property began in 2020 with this objective in mind.
Community building
Not only is the homestead accessible in its affordability, it is also accessible in its design. Both the homestead and the carriage house were designed to be safe for residents, complete with hand rails throughout and electronic doors, ramps and an elevator.
Though the two buildings are separate, they come together in the middle with a common living space, for an intentional architectural choice to create a community among residents.
“The buildings are designed to continually bring people together,” Silloway said.
Before the homestead opened, it was not so easy for Franklin seniors to remain in Franklin. With many of the houses in the community being older, inaccessible models, as people lost mobility, they would have to leave the community, Silloway said.
The homestead changed that, allowing older Franklin residents to remain in the town they call home.
“I talk a lot about keeping local seniors local, because that’s where their natural supports and their families are,” Silloway said.
To keep local seniors local, Franklin residents receive preference when applying for housing in the homestead or carriage house.
Silloway said she has seen instances of people moving to other properties in Franklin first, from Enosburg or other neighboring towns, to get higher on the preference list for the property.
With many residents remaining in the homestead for years, the property has a low turnover rate. The homestead and carriage house currently have about 100 applications from interested renters.
Much of what makes the homestead such a sought-after community is the larger Franklin community itself.
“This is a special place. It’s very different from other affordable housing…but some of the things that make this really special is the community. The community here in Franklin is a very tight community…there’s a whole town behind this,” Silloway said.
Starr Furlow, a universal worker at the carriage house, said it is the community members that make the place feel like a home.
“I think they’re all amazing people…they all like it here. When I get older, guess what? I’m gonna live here,” she said.
The homestead isn’t just open to its residents; many different communities within Franklin make a home here. Local students do tutoring in the building and nearby churches come to do services for the residents.
The residents remain active as well. Offerings like healthy cooking classes and exercise programs run through the Support and Services at Home (SASH) program remain popular and create camaraderie.
Silloway said the community created within the homestead continues to feed on itself. It has even become generational; a mother and daughter duo are currently living at the homestead, and the son of an original resident also lives on the property.
Some generational residents will be honored at the anniversary celebration on Sunday. The celebration will also be a time for residents’ stories about living at the homestead to be shared.
Looking to the future
Though the homestead is three decades old, expansion is an ongoing task. The homestead formed a strategic planning committee in 2020 to deal with this expansion. Its work began with figuring out what to do with a meadow purchased in 2016 behind the property, but it soon expanded to determining the financial sustainability of the homestead.
The homestead is now looking at adding a new two-bedroom apartment to the building, to replace a former kitchen that is now being used as a storage room. Income from a new apartment would go back into the building maintenance, Silloway said.
The planning committee is also looking to put solar panels on the back roof.
“If we’re saving thousands of dollars a month, that can go right back into keeping rents affordable and having money to renovate,” Silloway said.
With these plans for the future in mind, the homestead will celebrate its past on Sunday. Visit the homestead dining room during the celebration for a display of the property throughout the ages, from its conception to its current place as Franklin’s go-to affordable senior housing facility.
