ST. ALBANS CITY — At the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center, staff and volunteers are trying to put a face to those who have previously been incarcerated.
“If you don't know anyone who's been to jail, like I did, you have all these ideas of what that might look like or why someone would commit a certain crime,” said Lee King, the center’s restorative integration specialist. “I get to humanize that. You're not just the worst thing that you've done in your life.”
King manages FGIRJC’s Circles of Support and Accountability or COSA, a unique program adopted and funded in recent years by the Vermont Department of Corrections and utilized by restorative justice centers across the state.
Held once a week for an entire year, COSAs are meetings between a formerly incarcerated individual (a core member), a staff person and three to five local volunteers. The group works to hold high-risk offenders accountable, while simultaneously supporting them as they return home to their communities after incarceration.
Heavily reliant on volunteers, the program has hit a wall this year, as King said she does not have enough volunteers to form COSAs for two incarcerated individuals who have applied.
“If you're in isolation, or you don't have those supports, you're a million times more likely to reoffend or not move in a positive direction,” King said.
The majority of COSAs in the state are focused on individuals who served time for high-level crimes, like sex offenses. The goal of the program is to lower their risk of reoffending.
FGIRJC executive director Harmony Bourgeois said hearing “sex offense” might be a deterent to a potential volunteer, but she encourages folks to be open-minded.
“These individuals are coming out. They are going to be in our community … So you can either ignore it and pretend like it’s not there, or you can be part of the solution or change,” she said. “How can we support a positive trajectory for them?”
While the group does discuss the crime that got the individual into jail and potential risk factors, King likes to focus COSAs around community building, so members form sustainable relationships.
“Generally it's just like, ‘How was your week? What are your goals?’” she said. “We're not only talking about this one person who came out of jail, we're all talking about the things that are happening in our lives. We're all going through things, we all make mistakes, and we’re all trying to grow.”
COSAs were held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the groups are just now getting back to in-person meetings in King’s office, which sometimes include a potluck dinner, a walk or a game of ultimate frisbee.
Melinda White, a nine-year COSA volunteer, has taken her core members out to concerts, to church and to recovery retreats.
“It’s not just about trying to support the individual with human service skills, but about a true connection and helping to acclimate them to being back out in society after incarceration,” she said.
Mareesa Miles is currently volunteering on her first COSA, and she said that while the circle is formed around the core member, the process benefits everyone involved.
“I truly look forward to Monday evenings when we meet,” she told the Messenger by email. “I have met some incredible members of the community that I may never have otherwise connected with and I am learning more about myself.”
That sentiment also rings true for Katy Hemmingsen, who has some more years of COSA experience under her belt.
“I get to actively build towards a strong, healthy and safe community organized around shared values like justice, accountability and collective care,” she stated by email.
While most of White’s COSAs have had a positive ending, some have been more challenging. She recalled playing the piano at the funeral of a core member who died.
“That's probably one of the hardest things I think I've ever gone through in my life,” she said. “And yet, I know that it was a privilege to be able to support that person, right before they went through that hard time.”
Most recently though, a core member called White to talk through a situation instead of turning to an addiction like they would have in the past.
“It’s the best when you can literally tell by looking at the person that they are getting healthier and happier and have more hope,” she said.
To be a COSA volunteer, no special skills or experience is necessary, but the Department of Corrections does require a background check. Interested volunteers should reach out to King at Lee@fgirjc.org.
