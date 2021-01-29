ST. ALBANS CITY — A local public defender’s office is suing Vermont’s court system over the rollout of a new electronic filing system and the court system’s pandemic protocols.
According to recent filings, Franklin and Grand Isle Office counties’ public defender’s office charged that both the rollout of the new filing system — Odyssey File and Serve — and the court system’s pandemic restrictions, deny defendants due process and equal protection rights.
The Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ public defender’s office’s supervising attorney, Steven Dunham, declined to comment to the Messenger when reached by phone Wednesday, citing his involvement in the ongoing litigation.
He, alongside two other staff attorneys and an unidentified pair of parents and children awaiting reunification through the courts, are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.
Dunham’s office’s suit charges the rollout of the system would disproportionately affect attorneys and clients without stable access to broadband, or who may have difficulty navigating the Odyssey system due to personal limitations with regard to understanding technology or physically using the system.
The suit likewise seemed to suggest delays caused by the rollout and technicalities with filing through Odyssey could hamper addressing a growing backlog in Vermont’s court system that, by all accounts, appears to have deepened after jury trials were suspended last March due to COVID-19.
“Odyssey,” the suit states in its introduction, “is not a system that can ensure the remote, safe, and orderly administration of justice.”
The Odyssey system, which was gradually rolled out starting with several eastern Vermont counties in 2020, was initially met with flak from local attorneys, primarily for its imposition of a “per filing” fee that blindsided some and, according to a VTDigger story, led to declarations the program was a “hot mess.”
According to the Vermont Bar Association’s executive director Therese Corsones, those initial concerns with the filing fee have been temporarily addressed through allocations from Vermont’s share of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, with a more permanent fix of a “per case” fee potentially on the horizon.
More generally, despite initial pushback from attorneys, Corsones said bar association members working in those areas had “indicated conditions have approved.”
Meanwhile, Corsones said conversations around an electronic filing system in Vermont’s courts had included concerns that some involved in the court system would have trouble accessing court information due to a lack of access to broadband or other challenges with technology.
“There is a recognition certainly, across all kind of spectra, that broadband issues and connection issues are a problem,” Corsones told the Messenger. “This has come up as an access to justice issue, because while they can file with paper, they can’t connect to other aspects of the system.”
The local public defender’s office’s lawsuit goes beyond Odyssey, however, suggesting court restrictions limiting in-person hearings inadvertently expose both defense attorneys and their clients to COVID-19.
According to the suit, defense clients are “almost universally” not told hearings are no longer taking place in person, leading defense attorneys to “intercept” their clients in person on courthouse steps. The suit alleges attorneys are charged with securing clients’ signatures for their conditions of release.
“This arrangement,” the suit reads, “effectively shifts the Court’s exposure risk to defense counsel and their clients.”
There have been no public announcements to date around COVID-19 cases having been connected to Vermont courthouses or the public defender’s office in either Franklin County or Grand Isle County.
Patricia Gabel, the Vermont State Court Administrator named as a defendant in the suit, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
In an email to the Messenger, a representative from the Attorney General’s Office, which is representing defendants in the suit, said the office was currently “reviewing the complaint” and planned to respond in the coming weeks.
“I would note that thousands of Vermonters have already successfully used the judiciary’s e-filing system,” Charity Clark, the Attorney General’s Office’s Chief of Staff, said in an email. “We are all committed to ensuring access to justice during these difficult times.”
The tightened backlog
An argument implied in the public defender’s office’s suit was that Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ adoption of the Odyssey system and requisite training, as well as technicalities in how filings are processed, would take time away from court staff’s ability to address a growing backlog in cases.
Vermont’s court system has wrestled with a backlog for several years now. According to reports from court officials, the system as a whole has taken in more felony cases than it has managed to clear every year since 2016.
The backlog for misdemeanors stretches back to 2015.
More locally, according to a judiciary report, courts’ abilities to address backlogs appear more uneven. Between 2015 and 2019, criminal courts in Franklin and Grand Isle counties saw years where more cases were cleared than taken in, and years where the opposite was true.
Data on 2020 was not readily available, but a backlog is largely assumed to be growing statewide amid the suspension of jury trials and other limitations placed on Vermont’s courts in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases observed over the past several months.
When reached Wednesday, Vermont’s Defender General, Matt Valerio, declined to comment on concerns raised in Dunham’s suit, saying he had not yet read into the Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ public defender’s office’s lawsuit and felt it would be unfair to comment without having done so.
In a recent interview with broadcasters WCAX, however, Valerio was cited as saying the backlog of cases within Vermont’s court system has stretched to the point that around 300 people are in jail and “thousands” released with conditions were awaiting trial in the Green Mountain State.
Some court activity has continued in subsequent months, but jury trials remained on hold, due to the challenges with accommodating a jury given social distancing mandates and the limited space available in some Vermont courthouses.
Within Franklin County, a report from the Supreme Court’s Jury Restart Committee found the state’s criminal court on Lake Street could potentially accommodate trials with a six-person jury, but the civil court struggled with air circulation and lacked the space for a six-person jury room.
In a recent statement from the Vermont Judiciary, court officials said they were prioritizing a safe restart for jury trials, with Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Grearson suggesting the first such jury trial, spaced for social distancing, could take place as soon as March in southern Vermont’s Windham County.
Other courthouses would follow, the statement said, depending on COVID-19’s spread in Vermont.
“We are keenly aware that each criminal defendant has the right to a fair and speedy trial with a jury of peers and that, in some cases, defendants are being held without bail or are unable to post bail—and have been waiting for more than a year for the prospect of a trial,” Grearson said in the statement.
The resumption of jury trials has taken center stage in the Vermont Senate’s judiciary committee as well, with recent committee meetings weighing everything from limiting jury pools to demographic groups already vaccinated against COVID-19 to recommending six-person jury trials for civil court.
“There are so many cases on the backburner right now,” Sen. Joe Benning, a Caledonia County Republican who also works as a trial attorney, told the Senate’s judiciary committee during a Jan. 22 meeting. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”
During a committee meeting on Thursday, the committee appeared to agree on the latter, tentatively approving a letter to court officials that would, among other things, recommend thinning the size of a jury in civil court cases from 12 to six, potentially making social distancing more manageable.
