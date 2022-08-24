FRANKLIN COUNTY — This fall, the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership will once again seek nominations for its Engroff Ostermeyer Legacy Award.
Previously the John W. Engroff Legacy Award, the honor was renamed in February to also commemorate Robert Ostermeyer, the executive director of Franklin and Grand Isle counties for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity from 2008 to 2021.
Ostermeyer, who died in November, was the first recipient of the newly-named award.
The F/GI Community Partnership, a network of human service providers in Northwest Vermont, will seek applicants for the next honoree throughout September and October and name the winner in the new year.
“It's a nice way to kick off the year each January to name the award-winner from the prior year,” said partnership director Joe Halko.
The Legacy Award is given annually to a person from Franklin or Grand Isle County who best exemplifies the legacies of Engroff and Ostermeyer. Those qualities, according to the nomination form, include the spirit of collaboration, a sense of humor and the commitment to the well-being of children, families and individuals.
Engroff, from Isle La Motte, was executive director of the F/GI Community Partnership from 2003 to 2007. Since his death in 2008, he’s been remembered for his calm, fortitude and grace under pressure.
“As a Partnership, we greatly appreciated his focus, warmth, reason and even (maybe especially) his good grammar,” the F/GI Partnership states on the award’s nomination form. “John’s greatness came from his humble approach toward leading collaborative efforts.”
Ostermeyer, of Grand Isle, brought out the best in his CVOEO team with “his gentle brilliance, compassion, abilities, mesmerizing social commentaries and ability to face truth and not concede to despair.”
“Robert had a way of bringing hope and light to a dark situation,” the partnership states. “He also coached and mentored community partners from multiple organizations which made stronger connections and more positive outcomes for community initiatives. He was an example of integrity and commitment.”
Halko said the award could not bear the names of two more deserving people.
“When you think of all the various organizations that do great work for those who are in need in the community, to have the award named after these two individuals, it's just perfect,” he said.
Nominations for the next award-winner will be accepted until Oct. 31. Completed forms, along with a 500-word description of why a nominee is deserving, should be sent to Halko at jhalko@ncssinc.org.
