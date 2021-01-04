ST. ALBANS — Five hundred dollars will buy more multilingual books for the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile, courtesy of the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark Connecting Community grant program, according to a release from the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile.
“The Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is thrilled to receive the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark! Connecting Community grant. We have spent the past few months delivering over 1000 free books to local youth,” Executive Director Hadley Priebe said in a release. “We are now beginning to turn our focus to bringing the bookmobile to local childcare providers and families so they can have regular access to our collection. This grant will give us the opportunity to reach youth in Vermont that are often overlooked, and we cannot wait to add more bilingual books to our collection.”
The book purchases are part of an effort to further connect Vermont’s multilingual populations and increase literacy in the northwestern part of the state, the release said.
For more information, interested parties can visit the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile website at https://fgibookmobile.org, call at 802-232-2554 or email at info@fgibookmobile.org.
