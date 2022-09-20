SWANTON — Last year, 1,597 books were banned in the United States — more than any year before. Among these books was "New Kid" by Jerry Craft, which was banned by a Texas school district for the promotion of Critical Race Theory and Marxism.
"New Kid" is a graphic novel that tells the story of a 12-year-old black boy who transfers to a private school and must navigate issues of race and class. This year, Banned Book Week is Sept. 18-24, and Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile is giving away 30 copies of "New Kid." The Bookmobile encourages everyone to read as many books as they can, whether these books are banned or not.
“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has equitable access to books. Because 'New Kid' was banned elsewhere, we wanted to offer it to the community so people have a chance to form their own opinion on the story," Bookmobile staff stated in a press release.
To receive a copy of "New Kid," or learn more about the bookmobile's services, email info@fgibookmobile.org or visit FGI Bookmobile’s website: fgibookmobile.org.
Banned Books Week was started in 1982 due to a sudden surge in books being banned throughout the country. Banned Books Week highlights open and free access to information and ideas. This week brings together people across the literary world to highlight the right to read and talk about the harm of censorship.
Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile travels around Franklin and Grand Isle counties delivering books, educational resources, and fun activities to childcare providers, families and individuals.
Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile was created in the spring of 2003 when Deb Grennon became the literacy coordinator of the Bookmobile through a grant awarded to the Franklin County Early Childhood Advisory Council for Early Learning Opportunities. Throughout the last 20 years, the Bookmobile grew to include Grand Isle and became a beloved member of the community.
This past spring, FGI Bookmobile received tax-exempt status to become its own organization. To learn about ways you can support the bookmobile visit https:fgibookmobile.org.
