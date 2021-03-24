{span id=”docs-internal-guid-799abe7a-7fff-4bd2-84aa-42f41193a0c7”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-799abe7a-7fff-4bd2-84aa-42f41193a0c7”}FRANKLIN — With its rolling hills and single main road, many people might drive past Franklin without noticing. But with its decision to hold a virtual Easter, instead of cancelling altogether, this town of 1,400 residents is standing out. {/span}{/span}
In years past, the town’s annual Easter egg hunt has been held behind Franklin Elementary School, but COVID-19 changed those plans, so Recreation Coordinator Janessa Gervais says they began tossing around ideas.
“Usually, our preschool teacher holds the Easter egg hunt. She can’t do it this year but her daughter Stephanie, who is on the recreation board, threw out this idea and we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it virtually!,’” Gervais tells the Messenger.
So, Gervais posted the idea on the Franklin Rec. Facebook page and sent out an email blast.
“I think people are starting to get the word and we’ve had some people really excited about it,” she says.
Starting on March 29, the Recreation Department will begin printing and posting laminated Easter eggs around town.
“We’re either going to put them on stakes or just post them in windows around Main Street and Square Road through April 4. We’re asking families to get out, hopefully enjoy the nice weather, and look for Easter eggs ... and take a picture in front of one of the eggs,” she said.
Families that find an egg then email the photos to franklinvtrecreation@gmail.com, telling Gervais and her team how many they located. Participants will then be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
“Four winners will be chosen April 6 and they’re each going to receive a basket and then we’re also going to give a little something to everyone that participates ... so everyone will get a small prize,” she says.
Gervais notes that it’s part of an effort to keep families active through tough times.
“We’re trying to remain positive for our community and know that we’re all in this together. COVID has been really tough on the kids and even if we couldn’t do things that we’ve done in the past we’re trying to do things differently now,” she says.
While walking with her granddaughter on Main Street Tuesday afternoon, Deb Grennon, who has lived in Franklin for 35 years, says while hardships are everywhere, small towns do still have a part to play in a much bigger picture. Ideas can spread.
“Families are struggling and that’s a big deal. People have to embrace the change and make the best of it they can and that’s what Franklin is trying to do,” says Grennon. “I think they’ve done a fabulous job.”
In the past year, Franklin has done as much virtually as possible. This includes holding its Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Halloween festivities called “Trunk or Treat” and now Easter egg hunt online. Gervais says that it’s been a challenge but the great ideas will continue, while keeping everyone safe.
“Everyone is going to have an opinion on what’s good or not good so that’s why we put something out there. If people want to join that’s awesome. We’re doing our part to keep things alive here,” she says.
They also know that COVID will not last forever.
“So where we have to alter our activities, next year we’ll probably do it completely normally … or hopefully,” she says.
