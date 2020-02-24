FRANKLIN — A large frost heave buckling the weathered asphalt on Route 120 in the Town of Franklin poses a hazard for drivers this winter.
“This is a huge obstacle in the middle of the road, and if a vehicle hit it at full speed they would become airborne and possibly flip the vehicle,” Franklin Selectboard member Peter Magnant said.
The Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) recently voted Route 120 the top priority for road construction in Franklin County.
This heave near the intersection of Rice Hill Road and Route 120 has gone down a bit recently but still presents a hazard. And the entire stretch of Route 120 from Dodd’s Corners to Franklin Village is in poor condition, Magnant said.
But this stretch of road is no new issue for the town. The Franklin Selectboard has been pleading with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) for years to have road work done to no avail, Magnant said.
“Funding is always an issue,” Senator Corey Parent, r-Franklin, said. “It’s about $100,000 per mile to do a skim coat of pavement, so you can see how money doesn’t last.”
Magnant has been working with Franklin County District 5 Representative Lisa Hango as well as senators Randy Brock and Parent to bring visibility to the need to upgrade this stretch of road.
“(Route) 120 is definitely an issue and one I’ve been highlighting to the transportation committees. I’ve raised concerns with VTrans about that road,” Parent said. “We want that to be one of the priority projects in Franklin County.”
“But we also have other roads in Franklin County that need attention,” he added. “Route 7 from Georgia to St. Albans needs some work.”
The Franklin Selectboard has been working with the TAC to make Route 120 a project for VTrans.
“Our highway division leadership is considering (Route 120 in Franklin) now and has not yet made any decisions,” VTrans spokesperson Amy Tatko said.
VTrans plans to update Town of Franklin officials on the status of that consideration some time this week, she added.
Magnant said, “No plans to fix this in the next 10 years is unacceptable. Cars are already being damaged and people are going to get hurt.”