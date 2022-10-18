FRANKLIN COUNTY — Savanna Crossman (Fairfield) and Thomas Dukeshire (St. Albans) were selected as two of VermontBiz's 2022 Rising Stars.
The list is composed of 40 winners under the age of 40, and award recipients were selected by a panel of judges for their commitment to business growth, professional excellence and involvement in their communities.
“We are thrilled by the response to this initiative to recognize these up-and-coming leaders, especially during this pandemic,” VermontBiz publisher John Boutin stated in a press release.
Savanna Crossman is the owner of Heart and Soil Farm in Fairfield, where she grows flowers and offers sourdough classes, clip & sips, clip & paints and kids events throughout the summer.
Thomas Dukeshire is the CEO of Rural Solutions in St. Albans, which offers marketing, accounting, technical support to small businesses.
VermontBiz received over 100 nominations this year, and judges had a difficult time selecting the top 40. The total number of honorees over the past 13 years totals 591,” Boutin said. “The five judges had a difficult time picking the top 40.
"These young professionals have chosen to make Vermont home. These honorees over the years have stepped up as leaders, not only at their place of employment but also in their communities,” Boutin stated.
VermontBiz will honor Vermont's most accomplished young leaders at the Rising Stars special event on Nov. 3. The honorees will also be featured in the November issue of VermontBiz.
FAST FACTS: Of the 40 honorees, there are 29 women and 11 men. There are 10 from Chittenden County, 7 from Bennington County, 7 from Washington County, 5 from Rutland County, 3 from Addison County, 3 from Windham County, 2 from Franklin County, 2 from Windham County and 1 from Lamoille County. The average age of the honorees is 33 years old. The oldest is 39 and the youngest is 24 years old.
