ST. ALBANS — Water quality, soil health and climate change: these are three of the region’s greatest natural resource concerns, as shared by community members last week.
The Natural Resources Conservation Districts of Franklin, Grand Isle and Lamoille counties hosted their annual community feedback meeting on Tuesday Nov. 1 at the Greg Brown Lodge in St. Albans.
About two-dozen community members — including residents, farmers and conservation professionals — attended to ask questions and share their natural resource priorities.
Lauren Weston, district manager, said the feedback gathered at the meeting will help the Franklin County NRCD focus its funding and programming in 2023.
Year round, the district works with landowners and land-users to sustain and prioritize natural resource projects through U.S. Department of Agriculture and locally-developed programs. For example, the NRCD helps farmers with nutrient management, organizes tree and trout sales and works to restore streams and wetlands.
Over a pasta dinner, attendees on Tuesday broke up into small groups to discuss the region’s natural resources and to share ideas for how to make positive changes on the landscape.
Many individuals emphasized the importance of cleaning up Northwest Vermont’s lakes, rivers and streams, because doing so would help provide cleaner drinking water and healthier soil to local communities and farms.
Others stressed the importance of preparing for climate change, and tossed around ideas for how best to educate others on potential impacts and to mobilize individuals to take mitigation measures.
Unable to attend the meeting? Fill out the district’s Locally-led Conservation Survey.
