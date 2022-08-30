ST. ALBANS — Another successful Butt Litter Clean Up Month has ended in the Franklin Grand Isle region.
The purpose of this disgusting effort is to raise awareness of the impact of these commonly littered items and to connect folks to quit resources, such as 802Quits.org or virtual Quit Workshops.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition with help from Downtown Board member and Med Associates executive, Valdemar Garibay, organized eight different Butt Litter Clean Up events in July and August. Events happened in Alburgh, Downtown St. Albans, St. Albans Town Industrial Park, St. Albans Bay Park, Swanton Village Green, Georgia Industrial Park, Enosburg Falls and Richford.
Over 150 volunteers of all ages and abilities picked up 47,737 cigarette butts, protecting our waterways, small animals and small children from these toxic items.
Since these events have been organized starting in 2016, we have tracked the amount of butt litter collected. In fact, community places such as St. Albans Bay Park, Lincoln Park in Enosburg Falls, the green on the corner of Main Street and Troy Street in Richford and Alburgh Community Education Center and its parking lot were all much cleaner than in years past.
Areas that remain of concern include outside large workplaces along sidewalks, and in places where folks may step outside their homes to smoke or toss butts from vehicles. That’s not a surprise as many Vermonters have made the indoor spaces of their homes and worksites free from secondhand smoke which protects others in those spaces well.
Special thanks to all volunteers, but especially the 27 Med Associates volunteers who joined in multiple events and who led the way in cleaning up spaces. Thanks also to the Knights of Columbus (Milton, St. Albans and Swanton), Saint Albans Museum, Rotary Club of St. Albans and the NOTCH It UP/LEAPS Afterschool summer camp who sent teams of adults and youth to help in the efforts around the region.
We’re also grateful for the Vermont Department of Health Local Office of Health, Northwestern Medical Center, Enosburgh Community Recreation, Enosburg Business Association, Franklin County Caring Communities, Turning Point of Franklin County and many individual volunteers who also joined in to support the effort.
If you do use cigarettes and are not yet ready to make a quit attempt, please be sure to dispose of your cigarette butt properly. Extinguish them on a shoe or sidewalk and take the butt to the nearest trash can. The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition also has free reusable pocket ashtrays – if you need one, please find us on Facebook or email Amy Brewer at abrewer@nmcinc.org.
Lastly, if you are thinking of quitting, now’s always a great time to try. Visit www.802Quiits.org or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Watch for new Virtual Quit Workshops posted at MyHealthyVT.org.
