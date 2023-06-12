Here is the Messenger's traffic report about what you can expect this week on the roads in Franklin County and beyond. Stay safe out there!
Highgate
Travelers to Quebec should be aware that Route 133 on the Canadian side of the border is closed between Champlain Road in St. Armand and Morgan Road in Pike River until approximately 7/15 for construction of a overpass.
A local detour is in place for cars and smaller vehicles while larger vehicles are advised to seek alternate routes.
Alburgh
A deck replacement project is underway at Mother's Bridge on U.S. 2 between North Hero Island and Alburgh. A lane closure is in effect and will be controlled by temporary signals this summer and fall.
Drivers should expect stopped traffic throughout the week with minor delays likely. A 12 foot width restriction is in place on the bridge.
