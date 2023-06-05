FRANKLIN COUNTY — It's officially June, the time of year for summer travel and repairing the roads from winter, including those near the border in Highgate.
Here is the Messenger's traffic report about what you can expect this week on the roads in Franklin County, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans).
Highgate
Be aware that Route 133 on the Canadian side of the border will be closed between Champlain Road in St. Armand and Morgan Road in Pike River starting on Monday, June 5 until Mid-July for construction of a overpass.
A local detour route will be in place for most motorists, but oversized or overweight vehicles will not be allowed. These vehicles are advised to use other points of entry into Canada.
Alburgh
The construction on Mother's Bridge continues on U.S. 2 between North Hero and Alburgh. A lane closure will be in effect and regulated by temporary signals between the summer and fall. Vehicles should also expect stopped traffic throughout the week.
A width restriction of 12 feet is in place and minor delays should be expected.
Richford
A bridge replacement project is near completion along VT 105 approximately one mile south of the Main Street and River Street intersection.
Drivers can now travel over the new bridge but traffic control will be in place during one day this week which will be determined from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for line painting operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.