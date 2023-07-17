FRANKLIN COUNTY — Happy July! Here is the Messenger's traffic report on what you can expect this week on the roads in Franklin County, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans).
Highgate
Construction on Route 133 on the Canadian side of the border is complete and all vehicles are being accepted at the border crossing.
Alburgh
The deck replacement project continues on the Mother's Bridge on U.S. 2 between North Hero Island and Alburgh. A lane closure is being regulated by temporary signals over the summer and fall. Expect periods of stopped traffic throughout the week. A width restriction of 12 feet is also in place.
