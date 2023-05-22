FRANKLIN COUNTY — Spring is upon us, which means that road construction season is just getting started.
The Messenger has you covered on what to expect on the roads this week. Read on to learn more about it.
Alburgh:
A deck replacement project at Mother's Bridge on U.S. 2 over Lake Champlain between North Hero and Alburgh continues. A temporary lane closure is taking place and regulated by temporary signals over the summer and fall.
Drivers should expect stopped traffic throughout the week and there is a width restriction of 12 feet in place.
Richford:
A bridge replacement project is continuing along VT 105 about one mile south of the intersection of Main Street and River Street. Drivers that travel over the new bridge can expect delays and traffic control.
