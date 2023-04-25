FRANKLIN COUNTY — From April 26 through May 7, shoppers at Tractor Supply Company stores throughout Vermont can show their support for University of Vermont Extension 4-H by purchasing paper clovers at checkout.
The proceeds from the sales will be used to fund 4-H leadership programs in the county where the store is located. Ninety percent of the total money raised remains in Vermont while 10 percent goes to National 4-H to support its programming, including Opportunity4All, a campaign to provide equal access to opportunities for all youths to reach their full potential.
Donations also may be made at checkout when purchasing items online at www.tractorsupply.com. These will be distributed based on the buyer's shipping location.
The semi-annual 4-H Paper Clover campaign is a partnership between the National 4-H Council and more than 2,000 TSC stores in 49 states. It has raised more than $14 million for 4-H since 2010.
Stores can be found at the following locations:
- Bennington, 300 Depot St.
- Bradford, 1147 Lower Plan
- Enosburg Falls, 38 Jayview Dr.
- Middlebury, 476 Foote St.
- Montpelier, 352 River St.
- Morrisville, 88 Center Rd.
- Newport, 124 Commerce Way
- North Clarendon, 1177 U.S. Rte. 7
- St. Albans, 2636 Highgate Rd.
- Shelburne, 3708 Shelburne Rd.
To learn more about Vermont 4-H, contact the State 4-H Office at (800) 571-0668 (Vermont calls only).
