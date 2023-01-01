FRANKLIN COUNTY — Community members are looking forward to a great 2023 and are making resolutions and goals for the new year.
Across the county, people chimed in on their plans for 2023 — from travel to new business ventures, hopes for the state of the nation, and of course, football playoff bids.
In St. Albans, Ace Hardware manager Kasey Fortin said her major goal of 2023 is to stop smoking cigarettes, inspired by her children.
“I want to be healthier for them, and I want to be around longer for them,” Fortin said.
Over at Catalyst Coffee, baristas Ruth Brueckner and Paige Small said they’re aiming to create healthier habits as well. Brueckner wants to eat healthier, and Small wants to stay off her phone and read more books.
“My new year’s resolution last year was to read one book a month, and I ended up reading 17 books this year,” Small said. “I want to beat that record, because it’s helping me stay off my phone. It also gives me other things to do besides just going home and being lazy.”
Brueckner said one of the things she’s looking forward to in 2023 is travel. She’ll be going on a mission trip to Thailand and is excited to see more of the world.
Page Timson, an employee of Enosburg’s Ace Hardware, said he'd like to be able to make it back to Syracuse, New York, to visit with his family again. He’s hoping to get a new vehicle, pending spousal approval.
A New York Giants fan, he’d like to see the football team get into the playoffs and put up a good fight.
In Swanton, public library director Abbey Gaudette is looking forward to connecting more with the Swanton community in 2023, to expand library programs and services.
“More community entities brought together will strengthen the bond that Swanton is working really hard to create,” Gaudette said.
Over in Montgomery at FirstTrax ski shop, Avery Ellis, daughter of owner Don Ellis, said she’s hoping for a great ski season and a good year in general.
A recent graduate of Middlebury College’s conservation biology program, Avery said she’ll be looking for a job in her field while also aiming to travel in 2023.
Down the road at Montgomery’s Crafty Lil Gift Shop, owner Margaret Jones said she is excited to be working less, as the shop is changing ownership on Jan. 1.
Jones took over the shop in January 2022 with the intention of it being a retirement gig, before she got a full-time job at Viatris in St. Albans in addition to working at Crafty for 20 to 40 hours a week. She said working at both was just too much, and she barely had time for her own personal life.
For 2023, Jones will be cutting back to one day a month at Crafty as a manager, so she can have more free time.
“I want to back off on stuff. I don't need to be working that many hours because it’s crazy,” Jones said. “The last year went by in a blur.”
In Enosburg’s Wood Meadow Market, co-owner Pat Hayes said he’s hoping for a return to “sanity.”
Inflation made it a tough season for Wood Meadow, with supply prices increasing and that in turn being reflected on shelf prices. For 2023, he’s hoping for less division in politics and a better economy.
“On a personal note, I’d like to get out on the golf course more,” Hayes said. “But we’ll see about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.