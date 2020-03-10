ST. ALBANS – Democratic voters in Franklin County appeared to “feel the Bern” last week during Vermont’s presidential primaries, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., grabbing more than half of the Democratic votes cast during last Tuesday's primary.
In Tuesday’s Republican primary, President Donald Trump handily won both the county and the state, with his only challengers on the ballot – former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and businessman and perennial candidate Roque De La Fuente – unable to leave much of a mark at either level.
Out of the 7,902 votes cast by county voters in the Democratic primary, Sanders won 3,962 votes, giving the progressive senator just above 50 percent of the votes cast for Democratic candidates Tuesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, meanwhile, came away with less than half of what Sanders earned in Franklin County, netting only 1,919 votes – or 24 percent of the votes cast in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
|Sanders
|Biden
|Bloomberg
|Warren
|Overall
|Bakersfield
|149
|48
|26
|26
|251
|Berkshire
|79
|37
|28
|7
|159
|Enosburgh
|169
|76
|32
|17
|308
|Fairfax
|568
|234
|107
|92
|1,057
|Fairfield
|174
|100
|33
|23
|344
|Fletcher
|140
|56
|26
|26
|267
|Franklin
|81
|39
|32
|11
|170
|Georgia
|420
|219
|120
|59
|872
|Highgate
|165
|105
|42
|11
|360
|Montgomery
|186
|36
|28
|21
|283
|Richford
|160
|56
|31
|19
|277
|St. Albans City
|588
|291
|140
|86
|1,176
|St. Albans Town
|586
|346
|216
|78
|1,320
|Sheldon
|118
|48
|22
|11
|209
|Swanton
|386
|228
|138
|36
|849
Warren, previously a frontrunner representing the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, only faired better than Bloomberg in one Franklin County town, winning 30 votes in Fletcher compared to Bloomberg’s 26.
Following Biden was New York City’s former mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who won 1,021 votes and 527 votes, respectively, during Tuesday’s primary election.
Within Franklin County, Sanders’s widest margins of support came from the county’s east, with the Vermont senator winning more than half of available votes in towns like Fairfax, Bakersfield, Richford and Montgomery.
Margins were tighter in Franklin County’s westernmost towns, where more moderate candidates like Biden and Bloomberg found enough support to shrink Sanders below 50 percent of primary voters in most towns.
|Trump
|Weld
|De La Fuente
|Overall
|Bakersfield
|86
|10
|1
|100
|Berkshire
|103
|3
|0
|106
|Enosburgh
|81
|13
|1
|96
|Fairfax
|385
|31
|5
|430
|Fairfield
|74
|6
|0
|82
|Fletcher
|54
|8
|1
|64
|Franklin
|112
|10
|3
|131
|Georgia
|346
|32
|1
|383
|Highgate
|304
|12
|3
|324
|Montgomery
|63
|4
|1
|68
|Richford
|158
|8
|2
|170
|St. Albans City
|286
|35
|7
|338
|St. Albans Town
|623
|55
|5
|710
|Sheldon
|111
|5
|1
|119
|Swanton
|523
|32
|3
|570
With about half of the county’s Democratic voters supporting Sanders, Sanders’s results in the county mirror his results in the Green Mountain State at large, where Sanders won just over half of the Democratic votes cast.
Biden, likewise, fell just short of a quarter of the votes cast in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, winning just shy of 23 percent of the state’s votes.
While she came in a distant fourth in Franklin County, Warren topped Bloomberg overall in Vermont, winning nearly 20,000 votes to Bloomberg’s 15,000.
Among Republican voters in Franklin County, Trump easily won over challengers Weld and De La Fuente, earning 3,309 primary votes amounting to almost 90 percent of the 3,691 votes cast in the county for the Republican primary.
Weld, a moderate Republican whose presidential bid was noticeably quiet despite earning an endorsement from Vermont’s own Republican governor Phil Scott, won only 264 votes in Franklin County.
De La Fuente barely registered in Franklin County, winning only 34 votes in the county overall and never breaking out of the single digits in any Franklin County town.
After Tuesday’s primaries, the only major candidates vying for the Democratic nomination were Biden and Sanders, with Biden leading Sanders overall in the number of delegates committed to either candidate as the two head into the rest of the Democratic primaries.
Both Bloomberg and Warren have since dropped out due to disappointing results nationally and the only other remaining Democratic candidate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, trails behind Biden and Sanders in a very distant third, with only two committed delegates compared to Biden’s 664 and Sanders’s 573.
Within Franklin County, Gabbard won only 59 votes overall.