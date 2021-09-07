Toss up your hats! Light your sparklers! Hoot and holler in joyful celebration! GIV has welcomed over 300 Vermont high school students to the family of alumni, after they successfully completed an Immersion with the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) this summer.
To celebrate the students from our area who completed their Immersions this summer, we’ve compiled a list of our Franklin County GIV summer 2021 alumni!
Apple Maddox (Arts)
Lucy Hackett (Arts)
Madeline King (Arts)
Denise Berger (Arts)
Ellie Gregory (Arts)
Maddie Guyette (GIYA)
Katie Furlow (Health & Medicine)
Aiyana Auer (Health & Medicine)
Dani Reardon (Health & Medicine)
Maddie Saunders (Health & Medicine)
Eleanor Maguire (Health & Medicine)
Jacob Antonovich (Math)
Penelope Noza (Math, ESAT)
Is this the first time you’re learning about GIV? Let us explain! GIV hosts intensive, hands-on learning experiences for young people throughout Vermont. These programs provide the opportunity for students to dive into a topic they are passionate about, create important connections with mentors and peers who share their interests, and make new friends from all over the state. As we all know, this was an incredibly important summer to rebuild lost connections and foster community. These fantastic students helped make that possible during our Eight Online Immersions that were held this summer, in the following topics:
Arts: developing an artistic practice, meeting future collaborators, making new work in visual, dramatic, musical, written, or digital creation.
Engineering: building a solar panel, assessing local energy systems, and gaining exposure to multiple engineering fields and career pathways.
Global Issues & Youth Activism: exploring challenging political, environmental, and social justice issues, developing an understanding of how to create change.
Entrepreneurship: Creativity & Innovation: creating business pitches, building the growth mindset, practicing effective storytelling, and generating new ideas.
Environmental Science & Technology: guided field sampling, data collection, observation, and environmental analysis in hometowns.
Technology & Design: participating in fast-paced design challenges! Prototyping solutions to real-world problems, programming, design thinking, engaging with microcontrollers.
Health and Medicine: Learning alongside practicing med students and professionals. Diving into guided patient interviews and case studies, participating in panels and workshops.
The Kenneth I Gross and Tony Trono Governor’s Institute on Mathematical Sciences:Challenging puzzles, engaging in mentored problem-solving activities and contests, learning about the real-world and theoretical applications of mathematics.
In its 38th year of providing stellar youth programming, the award-winning nonprofit Governor’s Institutes works with every Vermont high school, VSAC and the Vermont Agency of Education, along with many generous donors, to strengthen educational equity for strong learners in Vermont. For more information, please visit www.giv.org, or call (802) 865-4448 if you have any questions.
