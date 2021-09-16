Academic Achievement

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following three Franklin County students on being named to the summer 2021 President's List.

  • Alex Lockerby of Saint Albans 

  • Tiffany Jones of Montgomery Center 

  • Madison Ovitt of Enosburg Falls 

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

