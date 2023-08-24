MONTPELIER — Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie submitted his resignation Tuesday after facing months of public pressure and investigatory efforts into past conduct.
Lavoie could not be reached for comment by press time, but he sent in his resignation to Gov. Phil Scott’s office Tuesday night. He is expected to leave by the end of the month.
Lavoie had been pressured to leave his position as Franklin County’s state attorney since this past May when state officials revealed publicly that he allegedly made a laundry list of inappropriate and disparaging remarks to staff.
In subsequent months, the Vermont House of Representatives took up the charge to see if Lavoie’s actions required impeachment.
Rep. Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City), a member of the special impeachment inquiry committee, said the group interviewed about 30 witnesses over the summer who helped expand on allegations initially noted in an investigative report commissioned by the Department of States’ Attorneys and Sheriffs on Lavoie.
After seeing Lavoie’s resignation, however, the committee now expects to draft a report this Friday, Aug. 25, to be sent to the House to explain that the matter is effectively closed on Lavoie due to his submitted resignation.
“The resignation, in my mind, resolves the case, and I don’t believe that it would be in the best interest of Vermont legislators or witnesses to proceed any future with this case,“ McCarthy said.
The special committee on impeachment inquiry will still pursue its investigation into Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore though. While the committee was focused on interviews with Lavoie’s employees this summer, committee members also commissioned a law firm specializing in financial crimes to look into Grismore’s office for potential improprieties.
Questions of improper use of funds in his office were initially raised by state auditor Doug Hoffer back in January, which prompted a state police investigation that’s running concurrently with the House’s efforts.
McCarthy said much of the committee’s findings on Lavoie expanded on the initial report commissioned by the state. While defending his actions publicly, Lavoie didn’t deny that he said such remarks, but he explained that the context in which they were made was being left behind.
“I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to anyone that that made it difficult for him to proceed in the office,” McCarthy said. “I also want to say for the record, that there was no one who brought in question Mr. Lavoie’s skill or professionalism as a prosecutor. He is clearly a very talented attorney.”
In some ways, Lavoie’s resignation ends up taking some of the pressure off of the impeachment committee.
McCarthy said because impeachment proceedings are rare, the General Assembly isn’t exactly built for such processes to work smoothly. Lavoie’s resignation, however, gives them a good reason to move forward without going through the difficult work of building a case against him.
It also protects witnesses from needing to recount what could be painful past experiences in a public setting. With most of the committee’s interviews conducted behind closed doors, much of the redacted portions of the state’s initial investigatory report, however, will remain undisclosed.
Unredacted details on Lavoie’s conduct include regular use of slurs, such as “whore”, “retard” or “woo woo Indians”, as well as inappropriate remarks about employees’ appearances and weights.
With Lavoie out of the office, McCarthy said the state will work to make sure whoever takes over the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office can make due, and Gov. Phil Scott's office will be able to appoint a new state’s attorney, interim or otherwise, once Lavoie officially vacates the position.
John Campbell, the executive director of the department of state's attorneys and sheriffs complimented the special committees efforts in pursuing Lavoie's investigation.
“They’ve [the special House committee] been very diligent …” he said. “I’m sure that had a great deal to do with Mr. Lavoie making the decision that he did.”
And now that Lavoie will be leaving, the state's efforts can bring stability and support back to the office, he said.
