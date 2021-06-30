The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is opting to not honor their four-year contract with the town of Georgia, ending their policing services on July 1.
Sheriff Roger Langevin said the Sheriff's Office could not sustain the financial losses they would have to incur by the final year of the contract.
The Sheriff's Office approached the Georgia Selectboard about not being able to afford patrolling for the amount stated in the original contract a month ago and sought to reach a middle-ground, Langevin said.
The contract was made by a previous sheriff with a previous Selectboard, Langevin said. Langevin described the original agreement as a deal that the Selectboard "couldn't pass up."
The Sheriff's Office works differently than other policing services with the entirety of their revenue coming from contracts, Langevin said.
Presently the Sheriff's Department covers six towns in Franklin County. They are also gearing up to cover Saint Albans Town, beginning at midnight July 1, as part of a new contract with the town.
When Langevin took office he made it a priority to ramp up benefits and pay for his employees to increase retention, he said. He noted that when he took over, his office was one of the lowest paid in Vermont.
The previous administration historically had issues with retention, Langevin said.
So Langevin began negotiating contracts. The only contract left from the previous administration was the one in Georgia.
The Selectboard decided to stick with the original agreement as that is the amount of money they allotted in their budget, according to an update on Facebook by board member Carolyn Branagan.
Preliminary talks have begun with the Vermont State Police and the town of Georgia regarding coverage of the town, but nothing concrete has been put in place, according to Lieutenant Jerry Partin. VSP already takes and responds to calls in the town of Georgia, he said.
The Selectboard is speaking to lawyers June 30, according to the update by Branagan.
Georgia Town Administrator and Treasurer Amber Baker could not be reached for comment.
Langevin said the Sheriff's Office has had a good relationship with the Selectboard in the past and expects that to continue for the future.
