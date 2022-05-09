FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin announced Monday, May 9, that he isn’t seeking re-election in 2022.
Instead, he’ll be endorsing Capt. John Grismore for the position in the upcoming November election.
“I want to thank all of those who supported me and voted for me in the last election. I want to personally thank all my deputies and staff members for their work and collaboration over the past few years,” Langevin stated in a press release. “Special thanks to all the selectboards and town managers for providing their support and sharing the knowledge that helped make my time as Franklin County Sheriff productive and enjoyable.”
Langevin became sheriff after winning the position in 2018.
Prior to his term, Langevin worked with the Vermont State Police for close to a decade as a patrol commander and later as a detective sergeant. By 2014, he retired from the VSP to work as a school resource officer with the St. Albans Police Department until he decided to run as the county’s head law enforcement officer.
Langevin said his goal in becoming sheriff was to increase the wages and benefits of Franklin County’s deputies, focusing on using new technologies in the department, staying fiscally responsible and maintaining the office’s high standards.
Now that he is stepping down from the role, Langevin said in a statement he is supporting Grismore, his chief deputy, in the upcoming race.
“Captain Grismore brings a unique set of skills, creative ideas and high energy that is needed for this position. More importantly, John has shown the passion and desire to work hard to keep Franklin County a great place to live,” Langevin stated in the release.
Grismore joined the sheriff’s office under Langevin, and he’s since climbed the ranks to become the sheriff’s chief deputy. Grismore said when he first learned that Langevin was declining to run for a second time, he was hesitant about participating in the politics of running for sheriff, but the sheriff’s office's positive momentum was enough to convince him to give it a try.
“I didn’t want to pass the opportunity up,” Grismore told the Messenger. “It’s about the people. I want to continue to support them through what are some really difficult and trying times.”
As for upcoming challenges for the office, Grismore said it’s been difficult for law enforcement officers to recruit and retain new people to the profession as its popularity has waned, and he foresees the challenge continuing down the line.
A major issue for all agencies throughout the state, he said, has been trying to get people to move through the Vermont Police Academy and then continue training them down the line. When a recruit fails to become an officer, that can cost the sheriff’s office thousands of dollars.
“Retention and recruiting — those are the two biggest challenges that we have in the state of Vermont. A lot of it is pay driven. A lot of it is culture driven,” he said.
Grismore added that the office’s strong positive work culture has helped keep it fully-staffed as the law enforcement agency continues to fulfill its policing contracts made with Franklin County municipalities. Eventually, Grismore said he’d like to see the sheriff’s office enter into more policing contracts to drive additional growth of the agency.
“We’ve got a lot of positive momentum moving forward,” Grismore said. “I’ve got the best folks and I want to make sure that I’m here for them, to make sure that they have that job security.”
Grismore initially began working in law enforcement in 1997 as an auxiliary officer with the Vermont State Police. After a hiatus working as a security professional in the private sector, he returned to the field under Langevin partially to stay in the area and continue working in law enforcement.
During his career, he’s also worked as a police officer with the Swanton Police Department and the St. Albans Police Department.
Langevin could not be reached for comment prior to online publication.
