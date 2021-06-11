A beloved member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department received a hero's sendoff Thursday.
Cain, the K-9, passed away earlier this week.
He began his career with the Sheriff's department in 2008. The department says in a Facebook post that he, "Served with great honor and dedication until his retirement in 2016."
"Yesterday was a sad, but prideful day for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office as we had to say goodby to K9 Cain," said the post, which is accompanied by a video of the procession.
Cain, a German Shepard, was a dual purpose K9, with training in both illegal drug detection and criminal apprehension, and was credited with numerous finds, which resulted in the issuance of search warrants.
"He was a valued asset working alongside other members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Cain will be fondly remembered as a hardworking, fierce, fearless, loving, and loyal partner to his handler Sergeant Ruprecht, his family and to the Sheriff’s Office. Cain wore the Star with distinction and dignity and proudly represented the Sheriff’s Office," said the statement.
Cain's successor K-9 Mac, and his handler, Deputy First Class Tyler Camilleri, led yesterday’s procession. Mac joined the Sheriff's Department in 2020 and is the first K9 since Cain to take the post.
Donations in Cain’s honor can be made to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Fund.
He was 13 years old.
