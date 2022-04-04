FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin highlighted a need for more officers due to deputies retiring and/or moving into other positions during his March address to the Town of St. Albans selectboard.
“Some of the challenges we've been faced with since the first of the year, we've had five people leave our organization who just were aged out, if you will, and they told us into probably last year that they're gonna be retiring at the end of the year. And they did that,” Langevin said March 21.
At least three of five moved onto full-time positions at other public safety organizations, including the St. Albans Fire Department, the Swanton Police Department and the Franklin County Court, Langevin reported.
“So that’s probably the biggest challenge we’re facing right now is recruiting. We’d done all of our social media campaigns back to trying to hire people,” Langevin said. “It’s been tough, and it’s going to continue to be tough. I don’t see things changing in the future.”
To deal with the staffing challenges, Langevin said the sheriff’s office has focused primarily on police patrols. Some of the office's ancillary services, such as ATV and snowmobile patrols and participation on the drug task force, had to be cut back this winter.
“We’re just simply taking care of the business, the necessity that we’ve committed to,” he said.
To help with the immediate need, Langevin said the Vermont Police Academy will be expecting full classes again as pandemic precautions recede, but it still may be some time before enough qualified candidates are available to fill the gaps.
“We’re looking to hire. If we’re fortunate we’ll get somebody to get re-certified, and if not, we’ll put them through the police academy,” he said.
Langevin said he’d like to get five more candidates to help with the office’s recent losses, but if the sheriff’s office could hire more, it’d help build a buffer to help prevent short staffing in the future. He’s also been in touch with Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) about what could be done about the situation.
“We had a pretty long, lengthy discussion about that. I’ve got his number. I’m going to keep calling them and see what they can do for us,” Langevin said.
