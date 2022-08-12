FRANKLIN COUNTY — Local political parties are calling for Franklin County’s sheriff candidate to step down from the race after video surfaced earlier this week showing he aggressively kicked a man in custody.
Capt. John Grismore, the Franklin County Republican’s Party nomination for sheriff, is the only candidate running for the position, and he won the primary elections for both the Republican and Democratic nominations due to a write-in campaign.
Both parties, however, are asking Grismore to remove himself from the race.
The Franklin County Republican Committee, in a statement released via social media, condemned Grismore’s actions and called on him “to withdraw from the sheriff race at this time.”
Committee Chair Joe Luneau said anyone who’s seen the video would have a hard time thinking that Grismore’s reaction was a reasonable one.
The Franklin County Democratic Committee, chaired by Zach Schleffer, also released a statement asking for Grismore to end his campaign.
“In light of the video that has surfaced depicting Grismore violently kicking a handcuffed suspect, he cannot continue to credibly campaign for this office. We Franklin County Democrats join our neighbors in the Republican Party leadership in demanding that Grismore end his run for Franklin County Sheriff,” Scheffler said in a statement.
Grismore has made no announcement concerning his candidacy at this time, but he has a narrow window to do so since he officially won both primary races this past Tuesday. If he leaves the race, the two political parties could each choose different candidates to create a contested race in November.
If Grismore does not step down, voters could still choose a write-in candidate for the election.
News broke about an investigation into Grismore on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the subsequent video of his actions was released a day later.
In the video, a man, who was arrested for disorderly conduct, is handcuffed and sitting inside the booking area of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. After calling for a lawyer multiple times, he tried to leave the room and fell on his face due to his legs being shackled to the bench.
Deputies entered the room to try to help the man, who asked to be taken to the hospital. After being placed back on the bench, the man tried to move forward again, which is when Grismore entered the frame and pushed the man back onto the bench using his foot.
As the man stood up again, Grismore kicked him.
During the exchange, the man told Grismore that he caught Grismore’s actions on camera, and Grismore then left the camera’s view to get a spit hood to place over the man’s head.
”Okay, okay. Yep. Okay. I got him,” the man said to the remaining deputies in the room. “He kicked me. He kicked me three times.”
“He’s so much in trouble,” the man added.
Deputy 1st Class Karry Andileigh is one of the two deputies also included in the video. She heads up the Sheriff Office’s mental health crisis response team, which Grismore rolled out in March as part of the office’s effort to create a more empathetic approach to policing.
At the time, he said the public’s reaction to George Floyd’s death was an opportunity to re-examine policing in a new light.
“The media applied its focus on a lot of negative cases,” Grismore said at the time. ”It wasn’t us involved, but we’re uniform-wearers and that was an opportunity to figure out why we do what we do and how we do what we do.”
According to prior reporting, the arrested man – who has not been named by investigators – has been charged with assault with bodily fluids, simple assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief.
Since the video was released, Jen Williamson, the chair of the Town of St. Albans’ Police Advisory Committee, reached out to residents via social media to remind people that they can report any concerns or comments about the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to the committee.
Replies to the post have been generally positive, with many comments giving praise to the sheriff office’s work and professionalism.
