ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Senior Center raised over $8,000 at its silent auction on Oct. 8.
In a letter to all donors, the center said coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the support from the community has enabled it to carry out its mission of “nutritious culturally-appropriate meals and social, health and wellness opportunities for the seniors of Franklin County.”
The money raised from the auction will go to the Buildings & Grounds fund for upgrades to protect property value and to ensure accessibility of all members, guests and the general public, the letter reads.
These projects include updating the office roof for improved weather tightness and a sewer system study to identify and remedy sources of chronic issues.
The money will also go to the replacement of the stair lift system which is currently broken.
