Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for a storm total of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin and Western Chittenden Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most intense snowfall rates will occur through midday before weakening this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&

...Heavy Snow Moving into the northern Champlain Valley... Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... A band of very heavy snow is shifting into the the northern Champlain Valley with rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour. Very low visibility and accumulations on roads are occurring, making for very difficult travel. Additional updates to ongoing winter headlines are likely.