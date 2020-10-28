ST. ALBANS — There are five candidates in the race for Franklin County Senator, incumbent Republicans Randy Brock and Corey Parent, and Progressive challengers Chloe Viner Collins and Luke Richter and independent William Billado.
The Messenger asked each candidate the same questions. We will share their responses this week. Below are Randy Brock’s answers.
COVID-19 exposed the cracks in Vermont’s social safety net. What else, if anything, should the legislature be doing to address the impact of the pandemic on low-income Vermonters?
Our ultimate goal is to come out of the COVID crisis with a pathway to a better, more prosperous future for every Vermonter. Our immediate priority is to lend a helping hand to those suffering the most from the effects of the pandemic, especially those who have lost employment, whose health has been compromised, whose businesses have been crippled and who have shouldered enormous financial burdens too many to mention. We must ensure that our safety net remains strong so that no Vermonter is left behind. Supporting our businesses and providing them with assistance to recover is key to the strategy to allow us to return to normalcy as the pandemic hopefully recedes. For that to happen we need to maintain an exonomic platform to build upon. That’s why it is so important for us to ensure that the businesses that employ Vermonters will be able to survive, rebuild and return to full employment. Just eight months ago, Vermont had the lowest unemployment rate in the nation. Nothing could be more impactful on reducing poverty and dependence that have an economy with full employment. What we do to support businesses, especially Vermont’s small businesses, is critical to that end. The best way toi support low-income Vermonters is to provide them with a health economy, with full employment.
What should the state do to address the need for affordable, quality childcare?
In recent years, Vermont has lost a significant number of child-care options as we have moved toward mandating higher quality, credentialed providers. The goals were good and the results were largely positive, but the loss of large number of primarily women-owned child care businesses played a huge role in the lack of child care options. In the immediate term, we should review the decision that crippled child care and find a middle ground between the good and the perfect. We cannot create a high-paid, world class system overnight. We can provide good alternatives now that can protect children in this emergency.
A substantial deficit is projected for the fiscal year 2022 budget. How should the legislature address anticipated shortfalls?
There are strong indications that additional federal funding is likely. At the national level, both parties are in continuing discussions about additional stimulus monies, and the disagreements seem largely about exactly how much that assistance will total. Naturally, we cannot assume that such funding is guaranteed or if it will contain provisions that could be directed to reducing projected deficits. One of the major complaints across the country has been that the existing federal COVID funding has not allowed states to use those funds to address revenue shortfalls. But these funds have provided assistance to low income and underemployed Vermonters in meeting present needs and have provided assistance to keep businesses alive and moving forward. We have constructed a budget that meets the state’s projected needs in the current fiscal year, that ended on June 30, 2021. We are fortunate to have maintained our reserve funds at targeted levels. That means that we have significant funds available to address shortfalls in the next fiscal year. The key will be the quarterly consensus revenue forecasts that represent our economists’ view on the pace of the recovery, the health of our economy and the expectation on upcoming tax receipts based upon sales activity, employment, property sales, tax collections and a variety of other measures. The state’s reaction to potential shortfalls is driven to a great extent by the economic activity and forecasts driven by it. The conventional responses to negative indicators include using reserves, realigning programs and government activities, tightening government spending and increasing revenue. The latter means increasing taxes, something that I very much oppose. To increase taxes on individuals and businesses that are already deeply affected by the greatest national tragedy in 100 years is exactly the wrong thing to do.
What about the Education Fund, which is also expected to take a big hit from COVID-19?
Education costs are going to rise as schools confront measures needed to respond to the pandemic. The challenges of dealing with these costs are real. Despite the hope that federal assistance will mitigate some of these costs, we must prepare plans to deal with them. In the next fiscal year, the use of reserve funds will become likely. Right now, it is too early to predict how much will be needed, again as we have to examine how our funding sources have been affected. Once we see the fall property tax collections, we will be in a better position to understand how the education fund has fared. Sales tax revenues in the last three months of 2020 will also provide an indicator. Our likely response will be a combination of better deploying our revenue, reducing expenses where possible, using reserve funds and realigning programs. All of these measures will be needed should we fail to obtain additional federal relief.
The legislature this session took some steps to address concerns about use of excessive force by police and the inequities in how often people of color are subjected to motor vehicle stops and criminal charges. Do you think those actions were sufficient or is there more to be done?
Over the past several years Vermont has acted to understand and correct racial disparities in traffic stops and law enforcement contacts. Statistically, there is evidence that these measures are working. Legislation, though not entirely perfect, passed in this year’s session to further ensure that policing in Vermont is bias-free and that incidents of excessive force do not occur. Legislation regarding the use of force passed overwhelmingly at the end of the session, although the Governor rightly pointed to the need for that legislation to be improved. The need for fair and impartial treatment by the criminal justice system for every Vermonter – especially for those who have been historically marginalized – will be at the forefront of legislative action in the upcoming session. Issues such as the content and adequacy of law enforcement and judicial training and the examination of disparate outcomes in sentencing are among the subjects to be addressed. I, for one, will be pushing for a more in-depth examination for the reasons why African Americans represent such as disproportional number of incarcerated Vermonters. Are there factors other than race – such as age, prior history, past residence, education, parental involvement, poverty, etc., — that could have contributed to producing these outcomes?
Scientists largely agree action is needed to delay the worst impacts of climate change. Vermont is also starting to see the impacts of a changing climate firsthand, with shorter winters, harsher storms and so-called “climigration.” What actions, if any, do you feel the legislature
should be taking to reduce Vermont’s share of carbon emissions and ready the state for the effects of a changing climate?
Climate change is real and we all see the effects of it. Vermont has been at the forefront of recognizing the importance of conservation and stewardship. This year, Vermont enacted the Global Warning Solutions Act. I believe the concept was good, but unfortunately, the execution was fatally flawed. By creating a non-elected and unaccountable body to drive solutions and decision-making, I believe we have removed decision-making from the voters, to whom the appointed Climate Council does not have to answer. The citizen’s right of action, which means that anyone can take the state to court over their perception that it is not doing what it should to combat climate change, is a potentially costly legal nightmare. I believe that the state’s response to climate change belongs to the General Asembly and the Executive Branch, both of which are answerable to the voters. We have already done much to help prepare for climate change, including enhanced building codes, incentives for alternative transportation fuels, state buying decisions that support more fuel-efficient solutions and better standards for flood control and storm water management. But these are not all we should and must do. However, these decisions, plans and programs should be under the control of those who voters elect, not under unelected appointees or the whims of special interest litigants.
How can the state help create a secure future for its agricultural sector?
Agriculture in Vermont is central to our economy. Despite the decline in the number of dairy farms, what is little recognized is how much food production has expanded during every recent year. Food production is the second largest manufacturing industry in the state, employing over 64,000 Vermonters in over 11,500 farms and food-related businesses. In January of this year, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, with input from a wide variety of experts and stakeholders, issued the 2020 Vermont Agriculture and Food System Plan. This 110 page report to the General Assembly contained 23 product, market and issue briefs that provided a detailed review of agriculture in Vermont, analyzed the gaps and impediments to success, outlined a variety of strategies to deal with them and delivered a significant number of recommendations. What is apparent is that there is a clear need – and a likely positive return on investment — for greater investments in marketing, market development, business and technical assistance service as well as product research and development. Capitalizing on the flexibility of small dairy producers, the emphasis on value-added production, new and innovative marketing strategies, continuing promotion of local foods and alternative milk-pricing strategies are among the many approaches that can help move Vermont agriculture forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.