ST. ALBANS TOWN — Twice a day, on an otherwise quiet stretch of Hathaway Point in St. Albans, ten sheep go parading down the street.
Owned by father-daughter duo Brad and Chelsea Ferland, the sheep travel to a nearby pasture, where they can graze and relax before their afternoon commute back to the barn at Blue Moon Farm.
On May 11, it was Chelsea’s turn to be the flock leader, running in front of the flock with a jangling bucket of feed while Brad chased behind, moving any stragglers back towards the safety of the Blue Moon barn.
Brad works in marketing and hosts a radio show on WDEV, and Chelsea is an eighth-grader at BFA-Fairfax, so the two are a far cry from typical Franklin County farmers.
“We were sheep-sitting for friends up in Elmore, and we were there for a couple of weeks over a couple periods of time,” Brad said. “And I really grew to love the serenity.”
Now, the Ferlands have their own flock of ten Finn sheep, with one now-neutered ram. They’ve had a few lambs born to the flock, growing from an original six to the group that wanders Hathaway Point today.
During the day, the sheep are contained within a moveable electric fence in a nearby pasture. The fencing is moved twice or three times a week to let the sheep graze on fresh grass within the 20-yard area.
The pasture is owned by the property managers of Hathaway Point Realty, and Brad said they generously let the sheep graze on the small area of grassy field not used by houses or local farms.
“Sheep are pretty amazing,” Brad said. “They can recognize at least 100 images of sheep and people so that they always know who’s around, so when strangers come around they’re a little wary.”
Brad’s comment rang true for most of the herd, as they tried to keep as much distance between themselves and this Messenger reporter as possible, while others, like the black-headed ewe named Clove, vyed for more camera time.
Tending the flock is a labor of love for the Ferlands, as they don’t make money off the wool, and they spend thousands of dollars a year on feed and vet appointments. With twenty large bags of wool stored in their barn, the Ferlands said if a knitter can clean and process the wool, they can have it.
“There’s just not that many people around here that know how to do that,” Chelsea said. “There are some people who do, but they get so much wool they don’t want ours.”
Local wild canines are kept away from Blue Moon Farm by a few Norwegian elkhounds, with the dogs on high alert during the time when the ewes are having lambs. Foxes, the most populous local bullies, can’t take down a full-grown sheep but can make easy pickings of a tiny lamb.
“[The dogs] would start barking at night, and I’d go outside and there could be five foxes in the yard,” Brad said.
Lambing season is the most difficult time of the year for the pair, with territorial ewes, risky birthing procedures, and a lot of hard work. Brad said one lamb, named Sunflower, had to be bottle fed after being rejected by her mother
“Her mom, at about 2 in the morning after she was born, started backing up to charge and essentially kill her,” Brad said. “So for several months, she was in the house just eating by bottle. By miracle, we acclimated her back in with [the flock], and that doesn’t always happen.”
For the father-daughter duo, it’s been a great bonding experience. They tend the sheep, mend fences, and shovel the wheelbarrows of manure, together.
Chelsea said she doesn’t feel like an outlier by having sheep at home, having been involved with the Franklin County 4-H program and her friends being supportive of the homegrown flock.
“They’re probably sick of me talking about it,” Chelsea joked. “I think they think it’s cool, and there’s a lot of farm kids so having animals really isn’t that different.”
For wanna-be shepherds, Brad and Chelsea said research is key. With over 200 different breeds of sheep available, Brad said finding the right breed is essential for having a healthy, successful flock.
More information about the Blue Moon Farm and Vermont sheep farmers can be found at www.vtsheepandgoat.org/members/blue-moon-farm-st-albans-vt/.
