These are construction updates for Franklin County this week. Happy Monday!
Highgate Springs/Canadian Border
Travelers to Quebec should know that Route 133 on the Canadian side of the border is closed between Champlain Road in Saint-Armand and Morgan Road in Pike River for construction of a overpass until approximately Saturday, July 15.
A local detour route is in place for motorists that need to travel to or through those communities. Oversize and overweight vehicles cannot use the detour and should seek other routes to Canada.
Alburgh
A deck replacement project continues on Mother's Bridge at U.S. 2 over Lake Champlain between North Hero Island and Alburgh. A lane closure will be regulated by temporary signals through the summer and fall.
Motorists should expect stopped traffic throughout the week and minor delays. A width restriction of 12 feet is in place.
