FRANKLIN COUNTY — As Franklin County heads into the New Year weekend, the number of reported COVID-19 cases have hit an all-time high.
A total of 99 new cases were reported in the county Thursday, which eclipses the earliest record high of 79 new cases reported on Dec. 15. The case rate per 100,000 now stands at 1,187 for Franklin County over the last two weeks.
Franklin County, however, is far from alone. Thursday’s case load also broke the United States record for new daily coronavirus cases after it reached almost 500,000 in a single day. Worldwide, the exponential trend line for new reported cases is near vertical.
To curb the spread, health officials are recommending that Vermonters continue to mask up, social distance or have small gatherings — preferably outside.
St. Albans district director Erin Creley also highlighted the importance of vaccinations as a way to fight the spread. She pointed to recent data released by the Vermont Department of Health that compares hospitalization rates between vaccinated, boosted and unvaccinated.
According to the state’s data, those not fully vaccinated are roughly 23 times likely to be hospitalized than those vaccinated and boosted.
“That sets us apart from 2020 even with the high numbers,” she said.
As for what 2022 will bring, public health officials expect case numbers to continue to rise, although there could be some gaps in data. Due to the increased availability of at-home testing kits, confirmed cases aren’t always reported.
Creley said those handing out testing kits at Northwestern Medical Center will follow up with those that end up receiving the tests, but not every site follows the same procedures.
Either way, Vermont Department of Health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the case numbers, however, are just a part of the story.
“Focusing on cases makes it look like some wildfire’s wildly out of control. But the reality is, if more people than not are getting colds and mild flu-like symptoms and are better in a few days, that’s adding to the immunity of the population at large,” he said.
Levine said he doesn’t want to minimize the effects of the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The new variant – tracked for the first time in Vermont on Dec. 18 – is known for its high transmissibility yet relatively mild symptoms. It has yet to be tracked in Franklin County officially, but that doesn’t mean it’s not here.
“At this point we know it's in the state of Vermont,” Creley said. “It would not surprise me if Omicron was present in Franklin County.”
The variant’s mild symptoms – sore throat, congestion and muscle aches – are also why the current high case numbers haven’t led to overly busy emergency rooms.
In Vermont, the Department of Health reports 56 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 19 in the ICU. Hospitalizations across the U.S., however, are about just over half of the peak reached last winter.
To track local capacity, Creley said the local health office in St. Albans has been in open communication with Northwestern Medical Center, the Franklin County Home Health Agency and other long-term care facilities to track bed capacities, and so far, they’re keeping up with the demand.
“We’re in good shape as far as capacity goes,” she said.
Epidemiologists are still studying Omicron and Creley said the local health office will continue to follow all state and national guidance on COVID-19 as the pandemic continues and new information is released.
“Still waiting for guidance is kind of the mantra that we’re all living by, “ she said.
