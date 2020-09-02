ST. ALBANS — A month has passed has passed since the Howard Center took over serving as a “spoke” for opiate treatment in Franklin County from Northwestern Medical Center (NMC).
NMC was serving more than 300 patients at Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery. The hospital reached out to the Howard Center several months ago, according to the Howard Center’s Chris Smith. “They wanted to find an immediate and lasting home for these patients,” he said.
The Howard Center assumed responsibility for those patients on Aug. 1, following months of work behind the scenes, Smith said Wednesday, speaking to the Franklin-Grand Isle Community Partnership.
NMC began contacting patients in early July about the change, letting them know that they had the option of transitioning to the Howard Center to another provider.
Although the office is closed, NMC continues to monitor the phone number for Northwestern Partners in case a patient calls the number seeking help, Smith said.
The Howard Center operates both hubs and spokes. Under Vermont’s “hub and spoke” model of addiction treatment, those with the most intensive needs are seen at a hub, as their recovery progresses and they require less intensive treatment, they transfer to a spoke.
The spoke Howard Center operates on Pine Street in Burlington is serving as a model for the spoke here, Smith said.
Howard Center also operates the state’s only permitted needle exchange at its Safe Recovery and Low Barrier Clinic in Burlington.
In taking over from NMC, “we’re able to pull on a lot of institutional knowledge,” Smith said.
NMC’s clients, he said, had “understandable trepidation.”
With the transfer of medical records, the Howard Center has been able to continue the current dosages for those patients receiving medication assisted treatment (MAT).
All patients are assigned to a master’s level clinician for case management, and meet with that clinician either online or in person.
Staff are available for early morning and evening appointments to “provide hours that work around people’s work and family schedules,” Smith said.
Former NMC patients who haven’t found a provider or people seeking treatment can call 488-6290. Most of the time, they will be able to get an appointment the next day, Smith said.
Dr. Deborah Richter, who has extensive experience in addiction treatment, including at the Howard Center’s Pine Street Counseling, is now seeing former NMC patients through the Howard Center. Jackie Bray, a nurse practitioner also from Pine Street, will be working in St. Albans, as well.
Asked if the Howard Center will open more offices in Franklin County, Smith said that will depend on how much the center chooses to continue to use telemedicine to see patients.
Howard Center already operates a “hub” in St. Albans, a substance use clinic with seven clinicians, including four who hold dual licenses allowing them to provide treatment to patients who struggle with addiction and other forms of mental illness.
The center’s clinic serves those 18 and over, while Northwestern Counseling & Support Services provides care for those under 18.
Last year, the Howard Center’s clinic here provided assessments for 450 people, according to Smith. The clinic offers both group and individual therapy, an Intensive Outpatient Program in which clients are seen at least nine hours per week, and a public inebriation program.
Currently, most services are being provided via telehealth, but some patients are being seen in person.
The Howard Center provides telehealth rooms at its Fairfield Street offices from which patients may speak with providers.