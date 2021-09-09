Gov. Phil Scott announced $13,258,021 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awards that have been given to 25 communities throughout Vermont.
This funding through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) will support a broad range of projects that will accelerate pandemic recovery, build more affordable housing and strengthen communities across the state.
Here are some of the Franklin County organizations that received funding:
Community Development Block Grant Awards:
Town of Alburgh – Alburgh Community Child Care Facility ($440,000)
Town of Bakersfield – Brigham Academy Feasibility Study ($45,000)
City of St. Albans – Spectrum Youth and Family Services ($300,000)
Community Development CARES Act Awards:
(Municipal and non-profit Public Facility and Public Service Program)
Town of Fairfield – Fairfield Community Center ($77,255)
City of St. Albans – Healthy Roots Collaborative ($72,939)
Community Development CARES Act Business Stabilization Program Awards:
(Administered regionally as the Sole Proprietor Program)
Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission ($1,744,694 - Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Orange, Orleans and Windsor counties)
Community Development CARES Act Housing Stabilization Program Awards:
(Administered regionally by NeighborWorks of America – HomeOwnership Centers)
Champlain Housing Trust ($490,692 - Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle Counties)
Vermont’s congressional delegation, Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible, including $1.5 million in recovery housing funding to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes and an additional $8.8 million in CDBG-CV funding to support businesses, public facilities and service programs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
