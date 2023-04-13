ST. ALBANS — Flanked by cow grazing fields and serenaded by a chorus of red-winged blackbirds, robins and starlings, volunteers helped the Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District plant hundreds of trees April 12 on the outskirts of St. Albans.
FCNRCD staff and community volunteers planted a myriad of trees including tamaracks, birches, maples, oaks, and berry-bearing trees like elderberry and serviceberry.
The Manning Dairy Farm, the owners of the three-acre parcel that was planted on, is a member of the Caring Dairy Program through Ben & Jerry’s.
The program requires members to have sustainable projects conducted on their property, so Manning Dairy worked with the University of Vermont Gund Institute to identify an area that would benefit from habitat restoration.
Through the Gund Institute, Audubon Vermont was contacted and brought in FCNRCD because the group is well-known for hosting tree plantings and habitat restoration.
Katy Dynarski, projects coordinator for FCNRCD, said at the Manning Dairy site, they’re planting about 2,000 trees in an effort to stabilize the bank from washing into a stream that runs through the plot, filter runoff from the surrounding cow fields, and provide a healthy habitat for birds and other wildlife.
Over the course of four public plantings around Franklin County, they’re hoping to put 10,000 trees into the ground.
The site was purposefully burned previously to planting, to cut down as much invasive reed canary grass as possible and get the ground easier to dig into.
“We do have funds to do maintenance here, so we’re going to come back here, weed whack and try to control some of the invasives,” Dynarski said.
Each tree has an orange biodegradable tag tied loosely around the stem, so when the group comes back to work they don’t accidentally cut down their own trees. The tags will slowly decay and fall off, allowing the tree to grow without any harm done.
“Sometimes we’ll plant sites that we’re not going to come back to and you just plant as densely as you can, and you cross your fingers,” Dynarski said. “But this one we are coming back to do maintenance on, which is exciting.”
Volunteers Steve Ambrisco and Elaine Audy from Milton said they decided to help out with the planting to learn from the FCNRCD folks.
Audy said they’ve always wanted to have gardens and farm on a small-scale, but never had the time.
“It’s nice to be out with like-minded people and people who’ve done things before that can help me learn how to do things and what I want to focus on,” Audy said. “There’s always something to be learned when you come out with people like this.”
The couple said their daughter recently purchased property with wetlands on it, and now they want to learn how to properly manage that area.
“Now, we have a new interest of ‘What do we do with wetlands?’ So we’ll have to get involved in some of those projects,” Audy said.
The FNCRCD will be hosting three more plantings this spring, with a small one at 10 a.m. on April 18 in Houghton Park in St. Albans.
The other two will be significantly larger, Dynarski said, with as many volunteers needed as possible.
At 9 a.m. on April 20 and April 22, they’ll be planting at the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, and at 9 a.m. on May 11 at the Boneyard Farm in Cambridge.
More information about the tree plantings can be found at www.franklincountynrcd.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.