The Franklin County Vermont Honor Detail augments the military component of the deceased's branch of service at the time or burial or memorial service. The Military Funeral Honor (MFH) that is rendered is a final salute to the veteran for their time in the military and the sacrifice that they made during their time on duty. It's a privilege for the Honor Detail to do this for the Veteran and their family.
However, in recent MFHs, the Honor Detail barely had enough members to do the honors. Some of the current members have medical issues and age is getting to be a detriment. If the members of this Honor Detail can no longer do Military Full Honors with the military component, then the "full" military honors will not get completed.
The Military component will only fold the flag, present it and play taps at the burial. The Honor Detail assists the Military Component by having a firing detail, which does three rifle volleys, plays taps, (to assist when a member is available), and presents a family member with a pouch containing three empty shell casings as a commemoration of Military Honors.
If the Honor Detail does not enlist more members, then there will no longer be a contingent doing "full" military honors in the local area. Just think, if you are a military veteran wouldn't you want "full" military honors at your funeral. Without more members to train to do this duty, the current Honor Detail will have to disband and no longer do Military Honors.
If you have an interest in this heart fulfilling duty, then please contact Commander, Homer Weatherby at 802-309-06789(C)/802-524-7357 and hgwether@gmail.com or Deputy Commander, Danny Collins at 302-222-6924 and firefightersta48@gmail.com. We provide uniform items and conduct all necessary training at VFW Post 758, St. Albans VT. Call for membership requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.