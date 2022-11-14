ST. ALBANS CITY — Local change-makers were honored Thursday night at the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation’s annual meeting.
In the Bliss Room of the Saint Albans Museum, local leaders and the FCIDC board gathered Nov. 10 to network, socialize and give out three awards to outstanding community members.
FCIDC executive director Tim Smith served as emcee, joking with the crowd and introducing the three recipients: Handy Cars, Med Associates, LLC and Jim Cameron.
In the past, the annual reception has had a guest speaker on its agenda, but Smith said this year FCIDC opted to give the awardees more time to share their own stories.
“Do we need a speaker? What more of a message can a speaker give us than what Jim shared, what Valdemar shared, what Adam shared; that’s the message that makes Franklin County a great place to live,” Smith said.
Rick Manahan Civic Involvement Award
The Rick Manahan Civic Involvement Award was presented to Handy Cars. Created in 2010, this was the first time the honor was bestowed upon a business and its employees rather than a single person.
Each year, the recipient is selected by the Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board, which provides funds to area schools for the implementation of school-based learning strategies and professional development opportunities.
Handy Cars has been in business for 70 years and has included three generations of family leadership. The business was chosen for its collaboration with area schools to provide technical education to students through internships, co-ops and scholarships.
Cold Hollow Career Center director Nate Demars, one of the award’s presenters, said the tech center’s automotive technology program is one of its most popular, thanks in part to the school’s partnership with local businesses like Handy’s.
“When we can send our students out in the real world, where they’ll do real work with real experts in the field, it’s a win-win relationship,” Demars said.
Corey Jankowski, a senior in Northwest Career and Technical Center’s automotive program, is currently an intern in Handy Toyota’s main office and financial services department. He told the audience the staff is patient, makes him feel welcome and has inspired him to pursue a career at a dealership after graduation.
“Handy’s operates with a sense of constantly trying to help young people in this region…and is a great example of how collaboration and career and technical education can be meaningful to businesses and schools,” Jankowski said.
Brothers Adam and Joe Luneau accepted the award on behalf of Handy’s staff. In his speech, Adam shared that when he and Joe meet with their national peer groups, the labor crisis is the main topic of conversation.
Franklin County is better off than most, he said, because it is lucky enough to have two strong technical centers in its borders, with creative, hardworking educators and students.
“Those students will make great employees for you tomorrow,” Adam said.
FCIDC Business Award
The annual FCIDC Business Award was presented to one of the first technology companies in Franklin County: Med Associates, Inc.
Founded 50 years ago and now located in the Georgia Industrial Park, the business is a leading manufacturer, software developer and supplier of products for behavioral psychology, pharmacology, neuroscience and related fields of research.
Smith said Med Associates was selected for its community involvement, community contributions, job retention and creation, employee development and capital investment.
“The company’s community involvement activities, I will not be able to cover all of them due to the length of the list,” Smith said.
For example, Med Associates has raised thousands of dollars for the UVM Children’s Hospital and participated in Green Up Day and cigarette butt clean up. The business helped raise funds to build the Hard’ack disc golf course and playgrounds at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, Fairfield Center School and the Fairfield Community Center.
Karl Zurn founded Med Associates in 1971. He later turned the business over to his two daughters, Mary Dove Zurn Herrera and Bridget Zurn Garibay. Valdemar Garibay, Bridget’s husband and vice president of community relations, accepted the award on behalf of staff.
“It is a great honor to be part of a team of rockstars who genuinely care about the community,” Garibay said. “We look forward to continuing to be part of this moment with our volunteer efforts, teamwork and can-do attitude. It definitely helps create a culture of accomplishing something beautiful.”
Bill Cioffi Individual Award
Named after the former FCIDC board chair who passed away in 2016, the Bill Cioffi Award was bestowed upon Jim Cameron, a longtime Franklin County developer.
Smith said the intent of the award is to recognize an individual who has made big contributions to the community and is a model for service in Franklin County.
The owner of Green Dolphin, LLC, Cameron has had a hand in many of Franklin County’s development projects, including the construction of the Greg Brown Lodge in St. Albans, the transformation of the St. Albans House and the restorations of the Quincy House and Fairfield Meeting House.
Most recently, Cameron was pivotal in the restoration of the Perley Block, a longtime vacant building in downtown Enosburg Falls that will now serve as home to the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union and include one storefront and eight apartments.
“I know I am not doing all of his work justice, but I am trying to cover as much as I can,” Smith said.
Several individuals who have been touched by Cameron’s work were quoted by Smith during the ceremony. Many highlighted Cameron’s fundraising efforts, humor and kindness. Others mentioned his abilities as a chef, as he can often be found making pizzas at Fairfield’s Jig in the Valley and catering meals at the Opera House.
Cameron was joined on Thursday night by his friends and family, who took up a large portion of the seating. In accepting the award, he shared gratitude for FCIDC, who he said has been pivotal in making his work possible.
As a thank you, Cameron presented Smith with a banner that reads “Franklin County Progressive Industrial Development Corporation.”
“There’s lots of ways of getting things done, and we throw around conservative and liberal…but my quick definition of progressive is that you find a way to get things done, with this money, with that money; you develop business by moving ahead,” Cameron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.