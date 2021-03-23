ENOSBURG FALLS — Perley Block on Enosburg’s Main Street has been largely empty since 2017, but might have a new renovation and purpose as early as next year, if all goes according to plan.
The historic brick building — originally constructed in 1883 — is at the center of talks between the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation (FCIDC) and Perley owner Charles Mraz to purchase the building with the intent to overhaul it.
According to FCIDC Executive Director Tim Smith, they hope to create a space for childcare facilities as well as retail.
“We hope that a project of this nature will bring people to downtown Enosburg and bring customers for downtown businesses,” Smith tells The Messenger.
The building currently has 19 rooms including nine bedrooms and seven baths. Smith wouldn’t say much about the restoration or how much it will cost but did say that they would like to add an elevator between floors and that the goal is to raise about a half-million dollars. Funding would come largely from community development grants.
“We hope to have a different structure where we incorporate child care and not charge rent,” he said.
Smith says the first floor would most likely consist of a combined retail space and child care center. The goal is to continue to have the second floor serve as apartments, with the third floor as office space.
A possible tenant could be Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union, which — according to Business Manager Morgan Daybell — is still having discussions and hopes to have a bid process request out in the next week or so.
“As a school district, we are required to go through a competitive bid process for a new lease. We would then receive proposals from potential lessors and we and the board would evaluate them,” Daybell tells The Messenger.
Mraz says he bought the structure in 2004 as an investment property but says he can’t complete the type of renovation the building needs long term.
“I’ve actually wanted to get out of it. Problem is I live in Middlebury and I’m too far away to manage it properly and I have another business and it’s been kind of a thorn in my side a little bit,” he says.
Mraz says when he was approached with the idea of selling it, he actually got excited by it.
“The nice thing about that is I can get out in a way where I know there’s a great future for the building and for the town. It’s really time for that for the building,” he said.
FCIDC is currently looking at the structure.
“We’re in regular conversation with the current owner and doing our due diligence to see if there’s any contamination issues and make sure that the building is structurally sound,” says Smith.
Mraz says he doesn’t have any type of contract or agreement yet but he would be very happy to leave this way.
“These towns, they’re struggling. It’s really going to revitalize Perley Block. I would love to walk away from something I just feel good about,” he says.
