The Franklin County Vermont Honor detail has changed the membership eligibility requirements. The Honor Detail has not been able to recruit any former military veterans join this detail. It has been decided by the present membership to include immediate family members of those eligible to join. Must be a close relative of a military veteran. Close relative is defined as a spouse, father, mother, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, grandfather, grandmother or step relationship. No other relationships will be considered.
If interested in joining this elite group and finding out about other eligibility requirements, please contact Commander Homer Wetherby, 802-309-0678 or Deputy Commander Danny Collins, 302-222-6924.
