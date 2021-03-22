ST. ALBANS — Patricia Gratton has joined Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc. as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to an announcement from the organization last week.
As the chief financial officer, Gratton plans to organize, direct, coordinate and control all aspects of the financial, reimbursement and billing services of the agency. She will provide supervision and oversight to a team of medical billing specialists and support staff.
"Having experience in health care finance and reimbursement, we look forward to working with Patty and providing high quality healthcare and services to our community," the agency said in a statement.
Gratton is a resident of Swanton and joins the organization with 18 years of experience in working in the business/finance department at what is now known as UVM Home Health and Hospice, formerly VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties.
"She came highly recommended known for her integrity, strong work ethic, attention to detail and ability to turn numbers into a story. Patty chose to work for our Agency out of a desire to work in the community she lives in and to pursue an opportunity to advance her professional skills," the agency stated.
