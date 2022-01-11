FRANKLIN COUNTY — Trays of baby scented geraniums, rosemary cuttings and pansies are already sprouting in Barbara Monty’s greenhouse despite the challenges of keeping a greenhouse business thriving in 2021.
By ordering some supplies a year in advance, Beaver Meadows Greenhouses is on track for their Mother’s Day opening, which Monty said she expects to kick off another very busy year.
Nationally-felt supply chain issues of flower buckets and seeds forced the Montys to turn on a dime when one of her main seed suppliers shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact.
“We didn't think we would have a season at all [this year],” Monty told the Messenger. “We also did not have help.”
Shortages in supply chains and COVID-related social distancing guidelines popularized at-home gardening and skyrocketed direct-to-farm sales, creating high demand for grains, seeds, plants and garden supplies and causing some local businesses to scramble.
“Between the garden mixes and boxes, people who have never had gardens before are trying it now,” said Gerald Garvey, owner and operator of Georgia-based Garvey’s Gardens.
Many greenhouses and farms in Franklin County are also short-staffed, and Barbara and her husband Philip are shouldering the majority of the responsibilities — including planting the early flowers like begonias and pansies — all on their own.
On Monday, a step inside a Beaver Meadows Greenhouses was met with the overwhelming scent of rosemary and fresh geranium. Succulents and vines overflowed their baskets held aloft from the ceiling, and vibrant bay leaf trees and rubber plants grew high into the air.
Christmas cacti, Florida lemon trees and palm-type plants, unlike the world outside that shivered at a snowy-white 13 degrees, were bright green, flowering and ready for their new homes.
The supply shortage, combined with lack of staff and a gardening market that continues to explode, has created high demand in a low-supply environment. Many farmers and greenhouse owners are ordering their supplies years in advance. The spike in sales is welcome though, despite the challenges it has presented.
“Everyone was doing their own gardening and growing their own [food],” Barbara said. “All-in-all, COVID hasn’t really negatively impacted us [financially].”
Local shopping gets a boost
Local farmers like Mark Brouillette, owner and operator of Montgomery’s Breezy Acres farm, saw major spikes in sales when pools of customers shifted from buying meat at the grocery store to buying directly from a farm.
“More people are buying local,” Brouillette said. “More people are coming to our farm, and it's helped us quite a bit.”
Brouillette said their customer base has grown one and a half times over since 2019, but both the boom and supply chain issues have resulted in slower processing and butchering for their beef and pork.
“One of our biggest challenges is actually finding a slaughterhouse,” he said. “We usually book our processing one year ahead … and I don’t see this market slowing down.”
To combat possible supply chain issues, Breezy Acres also ordered rye and barley for their beef one year ahead of schedule and expanded their barn in order to store it for longer.
Despite increases in the price of products like feed for the animals and wrap for their hay bales, Brouillette said the farm is aiming at keeping its grass-fed and pastured pork and beef at affordable prices.
Shipping and staffing challenges
Like Beaver Meadow Greenhouses, Garvey’s Gardens is juggling issues with product shipping and availability, and owner Gerald Garvey said he’s already receiving phone calls from supply companies saying orders that were made five months ago had to be cancelled for lack of supply.
“We have ten different catalogues that we use,” Garvey said. “Usually if one thing is out of stock, it's out everywhere.”
Garvey’s Gardens also sells ornamental and larger stock like shrubs, which are ordered in from plantations where the plants are started. Unfortunately, those plantations are struggling with staff shortages as well, and without staff to plant, care for, dig up and ship the shrubs and bushes, places like Garvey’s Gardens don’t receive the stock to sell.
“This is going to be another year like last year,” Garvey said. “It will be a couple of years before the factories will catch up.”
While Brouillette and Monty are relying on orders placed a year in advance, Garvey said a significant portion of his inventory was ordered in November.
“We have three greenhouses,” Garvey said. “Somehow, we’ll get them full. It’s a bigger challenge, and maybe a little more expensive but we’ll do it.”
Like many other small farms, Garvey and his wife Leslie handle most of the year-round work of preparing their greenhouses for the growing season, planting a variety of vegetable six-packs, flower and plant starts.
Though fruit trees may be scarce this year because of shortages, Garvey said starting March 10, the first flowers will appear in their hanging baskets, right on time.
