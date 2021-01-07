ST. ALBANS — When they were needed, they were always there.
The Vermont Mentoring Grant once again awarded thousands of dollars this year to local mentoring organizations, including Franklin County Caring Communities and Grand Isle County Mentoring Services.
“The Vermont Mentoring Grant allows Watershed Mentoring to focus on what is important: supporting youth in Franklin and Grand Isle counties,” said Marianne Hunkin, Mentoring Coordinator at Watershed Mentoring, based in Franklin County Caring Communities, which received $9,200 towards their programs.
The Watershed Mentoring Program is a one-to-one mentoring program entering its second decade, Hunkin said. The program usually has 25 to 30 successful pairs of mentors and mentees after a rigorous background check and pairing process is undergone.
But the program needs more. Hunkin said there are usually 15 to 20 children on the waiting list to receive a mentor, a friend, and a helper.
“It can take six months to a year to find a right match,” Hunkin said. “It takes some time to make sure they are the right fit...the hardest part of my job is recruiting mentors.”
Originally the program was created to connect Abenaki youth to college and career opportunities, but Hunkin said a decision later was made to augment the program to serve all young people in the Franklin County area.
And now with $9,200 for Franklin County Caring Communities and $11,000 to the Grand Isle County Mentoring Program, Vermont’s mentoring programs are getting another dose of tender love and care.
The money, Hunkin said, would normally go toward services and materials for their program, which could include transportation and trips to Jay Peak, the Shelburne Museum, or ice skating at a community rink.
“This year is an interesting year,” said Benji Thurber, communications director of Mentor Vermont. “The levels of isolation and stress that people are experiencing right now, there’s never been a more important time for mentoring.”
But this year is different: in lieu of meeting in person, Hunkin said mentors and mentees are meeting virtually, setting up zoom sessions, and even creating collaborative distance-based activities like filmed exercise challenges, sending video of themselves out in nature, and even writing chapters of books together in a story-chain format.
“We’re inspired by the resilience of human connection demonstrated by our mentors and mentees,” she said.
The mentoring programs base all of their safety guidelines on the advice of the Vermont Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as such have created new policy in their program that allows for in-person gatherings with a mask and social distancing. Hunkin said she hopes to continue heavily recruiting mentors who want to serve their community.
The annual grant was received in part from the AD Henderson Foundation and the Vermont Community Foundation through the COVID response fund via the Vermont Department for Children and Families, according to Thurber.
“Research shows that when youth have positive relationships with adults, benefits are that they’re more likely to go to school, pursue college, more willing to pursue student leadership positions, and become more positive and caring adults and community members,” Thurber said.
