MONTGOMERY — Franklin County has its first licensed retail cannabis dispensary.
Mary Jane Mountain, located at 91 S. Main St. in Montgomery, opened this past week after wrapping up the licensing process with Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board.
The state agency began permitting retail licenses this past October.
“I’m happy for the opportunity to serve people up here,” business owner Keith Longmore said. “It’s been really well received.”
Prior to opening Mary Jane Mountain, Longmore worked as a business executive at Green Mountain Hemp Co., which had been operating a storefront on Main Street in St. Albans.
Longmore said he chose Montgomery for Mary Jane Mountain as a welcome change of pace, citing the small town’s overall atmosphere and its friendly people.
“Everything good about Vermont has a strong presence in Montgomery,” he said. “All the historic architecture, Hazen’s Notch is down the road, the people are friendly, and we have the longest ski season in the state.”
As for his new business, Longmore has set up the new retail dispensary in the former Flowers and Ferns space in the same building as The Jay Cloud Cyclery.
Right now, the retail space is simple and sparse with a large front desk set up to serve customers, and the cannabis products – restricted to cannabis flower and edibles at this time – are stored safely behind glass under the desk.
Customers will also find an extensive collection of smoking accessories and glassware available for purchase.
Longmore said he wants to keep the overall feel of the store to be welcoming and cozy, like Montgomery, and so far, he said the business has been well-received by the town, with a solid stream of customers coming in since they opened up last week despite the lack of advertising.
Back in October before they opened, he even saw people take pictures in front of the store as anticipation for the recreational cannabis market grew.
“It’s been a good experience so far,” he said.
State of the market
Longmore initially got involved with the cannabis industry back when CBD – a cannabis product – became popular, and since then, he’s seen an opportunity in the rollout of Vermont’s recreational market.
And so far, it’s been slow but steady.
Longmore praised the Cannabis Control Board for its work. He highlighted the effort staff put in to make the permitting process as simple as possible for those jumping into the industry.
The overall rollout arrived this year though with plenty of challenges still affecting new businesses.
For one, there’s just a lack of inventory. The CCB was caught flat-footed when it realized that its projections on the number of outdoor growers underestimated the number of those seeking to grow professionally, and many growers missed the summer season as the CCB rushed to license them. Now, retailers are dealing with limited stock and inflated prices.
Longmore, however, doesn’t see that as the CCB’s fault as it was a lack of staff that hampered the rollout. But Longmore does have to deal with the consequences.
He started his lease at the new store in September, and it’s taken over two months to wrap up the permitting process due to the need for a fire inspection.
The financial aspects of the recreation cannabis industry are also a headache. Because of marijuana’s categorization as an illegal drug on the federal level, banks and other loaning agencies don’t offer the same financial tools to cannabis business owners as those available to other businesses, and so, much of Mary Jane Mountain’s transactions – including purchases by customers – are done with cash.
Consequently, an ATM is available in the business’s lobby to help customers find their funds.
Either way, Longmore foresees a strong future for cannabis in Vermont. Like others operating in the new industry, he hopes Vermont cannabis can attain the same brand of quality associated with the state’s own specialty products, like maple syrup, cheese and beer.
“We want to capture the same spirit,” he said. “Everything we sell here originates here.”
Mary Jane Mountain, at 91 S. Main St. in Montgomery, is open every day, except for Tuesdays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
