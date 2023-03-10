SWANTON — Franklin County Field Days aren’t going anywhere – yet.
However, Field Days board of directors will have to find a new place to set up shop, and soon, as 2023 is the last year the fair is guaranteed to have a spot at the Franklin County State Airport in Swanton.
With the airport expanding, the property is zoned for commercial use related to aviation, and property owners want to keep the space available for businesses directly related to aviation. Unfortunately for the fair, Field Days doesn’t fall into that category.
During a board of directors meeting on March 9 at The Abbey, about 30 people discussed challenges and future goals for new sites.
In attendance alongside the board of directors and Franklin County locals was Tim Smith, mayor of St. Albans City and executive director of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, State Representatives Thomas Oliver and Wayne Laroche and State Senator Robert Norris.
The five-year lease for the airport space ended in 2022, and the Field Days board was given a one-year extension. Now, they need to find another tract of land to settle on.
What’s needed
Field Days chairman Fernand Gagne said ideally, they’re looking for a place between 60-80 acres with a sand or gravel base to provide a stable ground for rides and other attractions.
The board will have to move or rebuild about 15 fair-related buildings, and hopefully it can find a place that can accommodate the popular tractor pulls and demolition derbies.
Gagne said the board identified a few possible locations, but nothing perfect yet as they’d like to find a place that is close to the interstate and centrally located in Franklin County.
Gagne said the fairgrounds are also used to store boats over winter, and one potential location is set too far back to the road to feel confident about security in preventing theft or vandalism.
But for Gagne, the struggle is worth it. He’s been on the board for decades and doesn’t want Field Days to disappear.
“‘Why don’t you just give it up?’ Once you give something up, it doesn’t come back,” Gagne said.
He feels it’s an important cultural event for Franklin County, bringing together folks from across the state to show off the products of their farms, ride some rides and have a good time for cheap.
For an agricultural county, letting the people celebrate their accomplishments, whether that be a 2,000 horsepower tractor, a well-graded cow, or an impressive flower display, is important, Gagne said.
Next steps
Senator Norris and Mayor Smith agreed the next steps to finding a place are for the board to accept that they need help, so they can apply for government grants. The board of directors agreed to this, formally accepting that they need to move the fairgrounds and they need assistance in doing so.
The Field Days board can now apply for grants to fund feasibility studies to find places they can build on, which will take a minimum of six months to complete and can cost anywhere between $50,000 to $150,000, according to Northwest Regional Planning Commission executive director Catherine Dimitruk.
After that, Field Days treasurer Nola Gilbert said buying a property and moving or rebuilding buildings could cost between $3 million to $5 million. Gilbert said those numbers are rough estimates and it could realistically cost double what they’re expecting depending on other factors including land use and location.
Reps. Oliver and Wayne, along with Sen. Norris, said they will work hard in Montpelier this session so grants for the full move can be helped through federal funding.
To be approved for grants like this, project management groups like the Field Days board of directors have to have a solid plan to show state legislators. In this case, it would be a specific location that the fair can move and build on. Then, state legislation can approve or deny the grant request, and use money from federal sources and other pockets to provide the Field Days group with funds.
Field Days' board of directors also plans on working closely with Smith’s office at the FCIDC to find other grants and programs that can help fund the move.
Franklin County Field Days will remain at the airport for the 2023 season, running from August 3-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.