HIGHGATE — Maple french fries, blossoming onions, fast rides, creemees, draft pulls and a petting zoo – the Franklin County Field Days returned to Highgate with gusto this weekend, drawing crowds from all over the northeastern United States, Quebec and Ontario.
Beginning late morning on Thursday, the smell of kettle corn and grilled eats filled the air next to the Franklin County Airport as enormous draft horses were walked to their stalls and demolition derby cars were wheeled to their trailers. The weekend was filled with 4-H demonstrations, draft pulls and demolition derbies, along with live music.
The four-day festival began slowly on Thursday, but cars quickly filled the grassy parking lot across the street from the Franklin County State airport come noon. Families, teens and farmers gathered to feast on ice cream and fried dough and ride carnival rides like the Cobra with their friends. What seems like a simple country fair remains the envy of the county – old friends and new ones snacked on sausages and fresh lemonade, played carnival games and battled one another with inflatable mallets.
Flying dragons and barbecue abounded, and the Northeast Kingdom Express took fair goers on a tour of the grounds. Though the celebration marks the end of summer, attendees took every opportunity to have a fabulous time.
The festival runs until Sunday, Aug. 7.
