FRANKLIN COUNTY — Just because a town is small, doesn’t mean it can’t offer excellent opportunities for recreation, Enosburg Recreation Director Margo Longway said.
“I can definitely see that as a part of Enosburg’s future,” she told the Messenger.
After long months spent distanced due to COVID-19, Franklin County municipalities are focusing more and more on ways to get their communities outside and kicking a ball or gathering on the green to more permanently entrench the outdoors in cultures.
“It’s really about getting outside and getting that vitamin D,” Longway said. “Being in the sun and on the ground is so important. Between school and working, we spend a lot of time inside … And it’s so important, for longevity, to stay active and stay moving whenever we can.”
Vermont has 52 state parks, over 800 lakes and ponds and over 7,000 miles of rivers and streams for hiking, camping, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, sailing and swimming, according to the University of Vermont. The state also features 19 alpine and over 30 cross country ski areas.
St. Albans boasts an abundance of recreational activities at Hard’Ack Recreation Area, from swim lessons at the new pool to mountain biking, skiing and sledding.
“I feel grateful to live in a community that values fun,” St. Albans Recreation Director Kelly Viens said at the opening of the pool in June.
Bakersfield, Enosburg, St. Albans and Richford have their own country clubs, and the Northern Forest Canoe trail leads all the way from Richford to Maine.
“Richford is very marketable [as a recreational hub],” said town administrator Michael Olio. “And recreation could bring other businesses to town. If you have tourism coming in, that’s business.”
With the borders back open and Quebecois, Ontario, New York and Florida license plates everywhere, towns are now considering how to boost their recreation opportunities to market themselves, their schools and their landscapes as not only places not to vacation, but to stay and raise families.
Diane Libby and her family moved to Montgomery this January from Natick, MA to get out of the “rat race” and embrace the Vermont way of life. In the summertime, she said that means kayaking, visiting the pool at Jay Peak Resort and bringing her daughter Marley, age 5, to Richford’s free Notch camp.
“It’s a free camp. They serve them breakfast and lunch and there’s no commitment,” Libby said. “Back where we came from, you’d pay $8,000 for a summer camp, and you have to commit to it … And we love the beach, but you’d have to pay $40 for parking if you can get a spot. It’s insane.”
Notch camps operate in several towns in Franklin County including Enosburg, and feature live performances, arts and crafts, swimming and playing in the Missisquoi River. Next week, camp director and Richford Junior Senior High School teacher Brianna Morse said a bike trailer will deliver bicycles for campers to use.
“Recreation is super important … I definitely think Richford can market itself as a recreational hub,” Morse said. “We offer a lot in this community … I think [recreation] will draw families moving out of the city.”
“We hope the programs grow,” said co-director Samantha Firth.
Lasting pandemic pastimes
To slow the spread of COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic, social distancing was required and outdoor gatherings were encouraged. Schools took student lessons outdoors and residents working from home found getting outside a healthy outlet.
In 2021, for example, consumer spending on bicycles reached $8.3 million, while pre-pandemic spending totaled approximately $6 million, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
As a result, recreation became more of a priority for municipalities as a COVID-friendly way to bring citizens together. People all over the country were desperate to get outside, providing an opportunity for towns to invest in recreational offerings.
“We [Enosburg] do a lot of individualized challenges like walking challenges, and we see a lot of people responding and turning in their step sheets, for example,” Longway said. “People want to be out because [for so long] we just couldn’t be out [so] there’s definitely an obvious need.”
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has predicted it will allocate $1.6 million in matching grants to nonprofits and communities in 2023, and 21 new recreation projects have been proposed across the state.
For example, the Lamoille Valley and Missisquoi Rail Trails are set to expand, and communities are subsequently seeking to connect their downtown centers to the trails.
“The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has brought tons of recreational opportunities to our town and it's also opened up a new form of tourism for us,” Nicold Draper, executive director of Swanton Recreation, told the Messenger in May. “I think it's really given the local leaders an opportunity to view a different direction for Swanton.”
Recreation professionals all over the county agree that outdoor opportunities are crucial to the culture of a town and the relationships between people. For Franklin Recreation board member Paula Tremblay, that also means relationships between towns.
“We’re like a tri-town rec department,” Tremblay said. “Thank goodness for Highgate and Swanton.”
She said the three towns cross-promote each others’ recreational offerings and work in harmony with each others’ schedules so events don’t happen at the same time. If something is happening in Franklin, it's likely Swantonians and Highgate residents will be there.
Richford boasts rental kayaks and canoes, bike rentals from the Notch and the ever-popular Missisquoi Paddle Pedal, which Olio said this year drew almost 100 people from outside the county and state to kayak from Richford to Berkshire and bike their way back to Davis Park. Participants also received a free lunch from Greenwood’s Bakery and Deli, which in turn brings in business.
“It’s definitely been noticed in the community that people are looking for more and more opportunities to get out again,” said Longway, who began working as Enosburg’s rec director just six months ago. “The focus we have here is definitely being outside.”
The importance of play
Recreation and opportunities for physical activity stimulate the mind and body, connect communities and improve the real estate value of municipalities, so it makes sense that recreation can be used to directly stimulate local economies.
The National Library of Medicine published a study in 2014 that found recreation prevents cognitive decline, increases adult autonomy and reduces health costs for communities, as well as helps to protect against memory loss in elderly citizens.
More recent studies have shown that the psychological effects of COVID-19 have included increased rates of depression and anxiety, and that participation in recreational activities could help protect psychological health.
“I feel as a rec professional, now is the time to start bolstering and diversifying programs, and to start using recreation as an opportunity to market rural communities,” Draper told the Messenger this week.
Longway, who has a degree in sports medicine, said Enosburg could also easily market itself as a recreational destination with its growing downtown. Come September, the Little Stingers Soccer program will emerge again, followed by the town’s Cider Shuffle 5k. This winter, hopefully an outdoor skating rink will be installed.
Enosburg also hosts their Summer Adventures challenge, an art and photo contest where anyone can send in their photos of hiking, biking, traveling or otherwise adventuring, encouraging people to get outside and make art.
“People can do it on their own time, but we’re still connecting that way,” Longway said.
Work still to be done
For some, like the Franklin Recreation Department, work must still be done to find sponsors for programming.
In the heat of the pandemic and when financial wells everywhere were running dry, the department stopped seeking donors and is running low on some resources. Thankfully, the interior sound system of the town hall was revamped during COVID, and the town has been able to bring back community movies at the location.
“We had a Nintendo party for the kids who were still in town,” Tremblay said.
She recalled times when Franklin hosted its Winter Carnival complete with the Duct-Tape Derby and Chili Cook-off, both of which brought corners of Franklin and beyond together to celebrate. COVID-19 distancing requirements prevented many community events like that from happening, and the town is actively working to revamp them.
“In spite of the pandemic, we added a haunted walk to our nature path,” Tremblay said. “We did movies outside and trunk or treat … We were able to bring back Chase Around the Lake, and we’ve been able to keep Pizza on the Green going, because the school still has its garden.”
Even when the traditional pizza oven could not be procured for Pizza on the Green, the recreation department didn’t bat an eye. They grilled the pizza on barbecues instead, determined to keep the tradition going.
Looking forward, Franklin has installed a shed at the baseball fields to house sports equipment and will be installing soccer fields for all age groups. And while much of the focus has been on kids’ activities, it’s the adults that need more programming, Tremblay said.
“It’s a form of gathering,” Tremblay said. “That is important to our communities.”
