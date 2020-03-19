ST. ALBANS CITY — The Percival Shangraw Courthouse on Church Street and Franklin Country Clerk’s Office are restricting access in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Individuals seeking to conduct business with the county clerk, to file or access country records, are advised to contact the clerk’s office by phone at (802) 524-3863 for instructions prior to attempting to come to the clerk’s office.
Visitors will be asked a series of screening questions regarding COVID-19 exposure to determine if it is safe for them to come to the Clerk’s office in person. Approved visitors will be given a day and time to appear. Alternate arrangements will be made with visitors who are not able to visit.
At the clerk’s office, no one will be allowed to proceed beyond the initial entryway into the building. Visitors will be asked to identify themselves and have any correspondence completed as fully as possible. Any paperwork submitted by hand may be subjected to isolation and may not be immediately processed.
These restrictions are in accordance with an administrative order issued by the Vermont Supreme Court—which declared a judicial emergency on Monday, March 16—and apply to all courthouses in the Vermont Judiciary. The Supreme Court has suspended all non-emergency hearings.
These restrictions will be lifted on April 15 unless the Supreme Court orders an extension.