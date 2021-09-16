Head to the Artist in Residence Gallery for the first Franklin County Chamber of Commerce mixer to be held in 19 months and the only mixer to be held in 2021.
The mixer will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 14 at the Artist in Residence Gallery in St. Albans. Good food and networking opportunities will be found in this artistic space.
The Chamber raffle is back, with prizes including handmade treasures crafted by local artists.
Masks are required for people half vaccinated or not vaccinated, while those fully vaccinated are not required to wear one, although they still can if they feel uncomfortable in an indoor, populated space.
For Chamber members the price for admission is $5 and $8 for non-Chamber members. Registration is required which can be completed at the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s website.
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce supports local businesses and economic opportunity throughout Franklin County. Its roots date back to the 1880s when it was known as the St. Albans Board of Trade.
