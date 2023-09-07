ESSEX JUNCTION — For many 4-H club members, the Champlain Valley Fair was not just fried dough, live music and thrill-a-minute midway rides. For them, the annual fair, held Aug. 25-Sept.4 in Essex Junction, provided an opportunity to show the public what they learned in 4-H this year as well as earn ribbons and premiums for their hard work.
Many of the 4-H events, including the judging jamboree and poultry show, took place on 4-H Day, Aug. 27. In addition, more than 20 4-H’ers marched in the afternoon parade that day while others presented their team demonstration or action exhibit in the 4-H Hall.
Members of the Whispering Pines 4-H Club of Westford presented an action exhibit, “Canning Shadows,” on how to make glow jars. Participants included Kinzie Grindle, St. Albans, and Josie Kascha-Hare, Saige Prisco and Lily and Samantha Provost, all from Milton. The club was chosen to present this action exhibit again at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, later this month.
Twin sisters Lily and Samantha Provost also did a team demonstration, “Exhibiting Memories.” showing creative ways to repurpose ribbons that they have won in 4-H competitions. They will repeat this demonstration at the Eastern 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky in November as members of the State 4-H Horse Communications Team.
Thirty-six 4-H’ers took part in the judging jamboree, which featured two different Vermont products. The first part was an informational session led by 4-H alum Adele Biasini, who comes from a family of cheesemakers in Morrisville. She described the different kinds of cheeses, including Swiss, cheddar, brie and mozzarella, before asking the participants to taste and try to identify them.
Heather Darby, the University of Vermont Extension agronomist, talked about hay and the qualities that farmers want for feeding their livestock. The 4-H’ers then judged four baskets of second-cut hay with 95 percent of them ranking the hay samples correctly.
The poultry show, which included fitting and showmanship, conformation and general knowledge contests, attracted 11 competitors. Ryan Breen, Brandon, served as the show judge.
Fairfax 4-H’er Gabrielle Senecal earned blue ribbons in all three events. Participants who won blue ribbons in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge and a red in conformation were Evan and Lane Fortune, Georgia; Josephina Kascha-Hare, Milton; Riella Lawney, Richmond; and Nick Raley and Claire Romano, both from Fairfax.
Ian Kascha-Hare, Milton, received a blue ribbon in fitting and showmanship and a red ribbon in conformation and general knowledge. Nora Raley, Fairfax, earned a blue in general knowledge and reds in the other contests. Henry Lawrence, Georgia, and Marshall Raley, Fairfax, also took part, earning red ribbons in all the contests.
Thirty-four 4-H’ers showed 50 animals in the 4-H dairy show on Aug. 26. The competition was judged by Joseph Real, a former dairy 4-H’er from Georgia Center.
Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, was named Fitting and Showmanship Champion at the 4-H dairy show. Brailey Livingston, New Haven, was the Reserve Fitting and Showmanship Champion.
Winning breed grand championships were Ayrshire: Thomas Maloney, Malone, New York; Brown Swiss: Brody McAllister, Morrisville; Lineback: Brailey Livingston, New Haven; Guernsey: Thomas Allen, Ferrisburgh; Holstein: Mackenzie Chase, Bristol; Jersey: Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; and Milking Shorthorn: Adelyne Maloney, Malone, New York. Brailey’s animal won Supreme Champion Junior Female while Mackenzie’s entry was named Supreme Champion Senior Female.
4-H’ers who won championships at the fair’s 4-H horse show on September 2 were: Senior Champion: Allessandra Hoffman, Milton; Reserve Senior Champion: Kelsey Paradee, Swanton. Junior Champion: Madeline Langlois, Westford; Reserve Junior Champion: Paige Hemond, Waterford. Advanced Beginner Champion: Jenesy Zwart, Danville; Reserve Advance Beginner Champion: LeighAnn Judd, Wolcott. Beginner Champion: Saige Prisco, Milton; Reserve Beginner Champion: Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury.
Jolene Fontaine, Jericho, served as the announcer. The show was judged by Sherri Thornton, Burnham, Maine, with Jimmy Sullivan, Swanton, acting as ringmaster.
Throughout the 10-day fair, visitors were able to view a number of exhibits in the 4-H Hall to learn more about 4-H.
Earning Best of Show rosette ribbons for these exhibits were:
CLUB SCRAPBOOK: Whispering Pines 4-H Club, Westford
EXPRESSIVE ART: Allessandra Hoffman, Milton
PHOTOGRAPHY: Grace Peterson, Essex
POSTER: Nora Raley, Fairfax
TABLETOP DISPLAY: Mackenzie Chase, Bristol
UPCYCLE CLOTHING: Amelia Peterson, Essex
Assisting 4-H Fair Superintendent Mary Fay of Westford with the 4-H events were Martha Blades, Jericho; Pam Senesac, Colchester; and UVM Extension 4-H Educators Margaret Coan, Martha Manning and Martha Seifert.
Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg; Hailee Blades, Jeffersonville; Anna-Lise Coolidge, Westford; and Madeline Tylenda, Essex Junction; rode horses for the judging class. All four are either current or former 4-H members and have shown at past horse shows at this fair. In addition, Anna-Lise was interviewed by Vermont Public at the fair about her 4-H experience.
For information about the UVM Extension 4-H program, contact the State 4-H Office at (802) 656-7630 or (800) 571-0668 (toll-free in Vermont).
